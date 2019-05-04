close

Cyclone Fani

Cyclone Fani causes extensive damage to rail infrastructure in Puri; several special trains put in service

The railways have ordered that no trains will ply on the rail route towards Puri till at least May 10.

Cyclone Fani left a trail of destruction in Odisha, including extensive damage to the rail infrastructure in Puri. The railways have ordered that no trains will ply on the rail route towards Puri till at least May 10.

The Puri/Bhubaneswar/Khurda route has been badly damaged. However, the Bhubaneswar/Khurda route has been recovered partially and is ready to take a few trains.

Extensive damage has been caused to the Puri railway station, the coach maintenance depot at Puri and overhead electrical wires. The level crossing gates and signal posts have been damaged at various places. The Howrah-Chennai mainline will be made clear for the gradual running of trains.

The train services were partially restored on the mainline.

The railways have decided to run several special trains. 

SPECIAL TRAINS TOWARDS--Bangalore, JAGADALPUR, JUNAGARH ROAD and SAMBALPUR FROM BHUBANESWAR 

1) 08463 Bhubaneswar-Bangalore at 7 pm on May 4

2) 08447 Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur at 7.35 pm on May 4

3) 08437 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh Road at 7.35 pm on May 4

4) 08438 Junagarh Road-Bhubaneswar at 6.15 pm on May 4

5) 08448 Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar at 2.30 pm on May 4

6) 08311 Sambalpur-Bhubaneswar at 5 pm on May 4

7) 08312 Bhubaneswar-Sambalpur at 10.45 pm on May 4

Special Train towards Yesvantipur, Vasco-da-Gama and Chennai on May 4

1) 02863 HOWRAH-YESVANTPUR at 8.35 pm

2) 08049 HOWRAH-VASCO-DA-GAMA at 11.30 pm

3) 02839 HOWRAH- CHENNAI at 11.45 pm

