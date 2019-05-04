Cyclone Fani: Flight operations from Bhubaneswar to resume at 1 pm on Saturday, says AAI

A team of Airports Authority of India (AAI) carried out an assessment at Bhubaneswar Airport after Cyclone Fani's gradual withdrawal asserting that the city will resume flight operations from Saturday 1 pm. The AAI assessed the damage to decide on the probable resumption of operations.

Live TV

AAI Chairman, Dr Guruprasad Mohapatra, conducted a review meeting on Friday at 6.30 pm and took stock of the situation. He issued suitable instructions to all concerned so as to mitigate the shortfalls arising out of the damage.

The Passenger Terminal Building at Bhubaneswar has been considerably damaged particularly at the rooftop and facades, said the AAI in a statement.

The rooftop of the Airport Traffic Control (ATC) Tower has also been blown away, affecting VHF Antennas at the rooftop. Alternate ATC arrangement has been made, read the statement.

There has also been considerable damage to the perimeter wall of the operational area to the extent of 600 metres at various places. Adequate security arrangements have also been made to address this issue.

There is also the extensive presence of foreign objects and debris all around the operational area which is a potential hazard for the commencement of aircraft operations, added the statement. Adequate arrangements have been made for removal of the same by Saturday morning.