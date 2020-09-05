Odisha CHSE 12th Arts result 2020 to be declared at 4 pm: Here's list of websites to check scorecard

BHUBANESWAR: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will release the Odisha class 12th Arts result 2020 today at 4 pm on Saturday (September 5).

The Odisha class 12th result 2020 Arts will be released at the official website of the board, which is chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. Students need to enter CHSE Odisha result 2020 Arts by entering roll number and registration number.

Around 2.18 lakh candidates had taken the examination that was conducted in March this year. CHSE Odisha had to cancel examinations of few subjects including Economics, Logic, Anthropology, Geography and Sociology due to the coronavirus induced pandemic.

As per the board, the subjects for which exams could not be held, marks will be based on 'average of best of three subjects' for which the student has already given the exam.

Once the result is declared, students can check their scorecard on these websites: chseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in and examresults.net.

Follow these steps to check your CHSE Odisha 12th Arts result 2020:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the board, orissaresults.nic.in

STEP 2: Click on the link ‘Odisha CHSE Result 2020 (Arts Stream)'

STEP 3: Odisha Board 12th Arts Result 2020 window will get displayed on screen.

STEP 4: Enter your Roll Number and Registration Number.

STEP 5: Click on the ‘submit’ tab. CHSE 12th Arts Result 2020 will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download the CHSE Odisha result 12th Arts results for future reference.

Earlier, CHSE Odisha had declared the science result on August 12 followed by commerce results on August 19. The pass percentage for the Science examination was at 70.21 per cent while for Commerce stream it was 74.95 percent.