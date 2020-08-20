Odisha CM and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik appoints 45 party secretaries, 41 joint secretaries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday appointed secretaries and joint secretaries of the party with specific charges.

According to a BJD official release, Naveen Patnaik has appointed 45 senior leaders of the party as Secretaries with immediate effect.

Party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also approved the appointment of 41 party leaders for the post of Joint Secretaries.

In the suppression of all previous orders, the leaders of BJD have been appointed by the party President as Secretaries (45) and Joint Secretaries (41) and kept in-charge of organisations as indicated against each, said a release issued by the party.

Honb'le CM & Party President @Naveen_Odisha has appointed senior party leaders as Secretaries & Joint Secretaries. They have been assigned various responsibilities under different programs to work for the welfare of people #BJDWithOdisha pic.twitter.com/kR3FUmXBO4 — Biju Janata Dal (@bjd_odisha) August 20, 2020

The newly appointed secretaries and joint secretaries have been made in-charge of various units of the party.

As per the order, secretaries in-charge of ‘Women Empowerment` are Anubhav Patnaik, K Shanti, and Bishnu Priya Das, the secretaries of ‘Tribal Empowerment’ are Bhubaneswar Kissan, Bharati Singh, and Krushna Chandra Das, and the secretaries of `Environment` are Uttara Patra, Tapan Das, Krushna Panda, Trinath Goel, and Chandrakanta Samal.