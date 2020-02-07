हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Odisha rainfall

Odisha govt issues advisory for rainfall, thunderstorm

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena, in a letter, asked the district collectors to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate steps to face any eventuality

Odisha govt issues advisory for rainfall, thunderstorm

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Friday issued an advisory to all district collectors in view of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning in many districts.

The IMD has issued rainfall alert to 11 districts - Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Puri and Nayagarh.
There will be gusty wind speed reaching 30 to 40 km/h at one or two places in these districts.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena, in a letter, asked the district collectors to closely monitor the situation and take appropriate steps to face any eventuality.

He said disaster incident/damage may be reported to the state emergency operation centre immediately for information of the government.

The IMD has predicted that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur and dense fog to prevail at isolated places over many districts of Odisha during February 6-10.

It said light to moderate rain is likely to occur during the period.

Odisha rainfallIMD
