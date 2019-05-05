PM Narendra Modi to visit Cyclone Fani-hit Odisha on Monday

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Cyclone Fani-hit districts in Odisha on Monday to take stock of the situation.

PM Modi took to Twitter announcing his visit and said that the Centre will provide full support to Odisha in relief and rehabilitation work.

"Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway," he wrote.

Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 5, 2019

The Prime Minister will arrive at the Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar and undertake an aerial survey in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore, news agency PTI quoted the officials as saying.

After returning from the aerial survey, the prime minister will review the relief and restoration work with the state government officials at the airport itself.

On Satuday, PM Modi spoke to Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik the phone and assured all possible help from the Centre for Odisha.

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha, earlier on Sunday reviewed relief measures in affected areas of Odisha, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who undertook a visit to the cyclone-hit areas of Puri district, stated that the prime minister has assured all assistance for relief and rescue work

Live TV

The death toll in Cyclone Fani rose to 34 on Sunday, two days after the extremely severe storm battered Odisha, causing widespread destruction and leaving hundreds grappling with water shortage and power cuts. Puri is the worst affected.

Odisha government also announced financial assistance to those affected by Cyclone Fani and so have several other states in India.

(With PTI inputs)