Onions for Rs 65 a kilo in Chandigarh! 800 kilos sold in four hours

The group said they bought the Nashik-onions at Rs 65 from the local vegetable market and sold it for the same price at "no loss-no profit" basis.

Onions for Rs 65 a kilo in Chandigarh! 800 kilos sold in four hours
A Chandigarh-based women's group sold onions for Rs 65 per kilo.

Chandigarh: With no respite from the steadily rising price of onions in the country, a Chandigarh-based women's group sold onions for Rs 65 a kilo. They ended up selling 800 kilos in under four hours.

This was an initiative undertaken by the pink brigade of Nari Jagruti Manch since the high price of onions meant people were buying it less and using the vegetable selectively.

One person could buy two kilos of onions and with the purchase the buyers were told about the hazards of plastic pollution on the environment.

The stall was put up at 12 noon near Shree Hanuman Dham Mandir in Sector 40. 

Neena Tiwari, head of the women's group said that they bought the Nashik-onions at Rs 65 from the local vegetable market and sold it for the same price at "no loss-no profit" basis.

Tiwari said they took the step as the administration had failed to do the same despite giving assurances.

It was an effort to provide some relief to the middle-class families who can not afford to buy the vegetable at such steep prices.

She urged other groups to also come forward with similar initiatives to help out the people.

