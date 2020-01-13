92nd Oscars nomination list out; Joker, Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, 1917 in race

Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the 2020 Academy Awards popularly known as Oscars, with 11 nominations, including best picture. The movie will compete for the top prize with "Ford v. Ferrari", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Little Women", "Marriage Story", "1917", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and South Korean movie "Parasite".

Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Monday. Below is the list:

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

NOMINEES

*ANTONIO BANDERAS

Pain and Glory

*LEONARDO DICAPRIO

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

*ADAM DRIVER

Marriage Story

*JOAQUIN PHOENIX

Joker

*JONATHAN PRYCE

The Two Popes

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

*TOM HANKS

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

*ANTHONY HOPKINS

The Two Popes

*AL PACINO

The Irishman

*JOE PESCI

The Irishman

*BRAD PITT

Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

*NOMINEES

CYNTHIA ERIVO

Harriet

*SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Marriage Story

*SAOIRSE RONAN

Little Women

*CHARLIZE THERON

Bombshell

*RENÉE ZELLWEGER

Judy

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

*KATHY BATES

Richard Jewell

*LAURA DERN

Marriage Story

*SCARLETT JOHANSSON

Jojo Rabbit

*FLORENCE PUGH

Little Women

*MARGOT ROBBIE

Bombshell

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

*HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD

Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

*I LOST MY BODY

Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

*KLAUS

Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

*MISSING LINK

Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

*TOY STORY 4

Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

CINEMATOGRAPHY

NOMINEES

*THE IRISHMAN

Rodrigo Prieto

*JOKER

Lawrence Sher

*THE LIGHTHOUSE

Jarin Blaschke

*1917

Roger Deakins

*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD

Robert Richardson

COSTUME DESIGN

NOMINEES

*THE IRISHMAN

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

*JOJO RABBIT

Mayes C. Rubeo

*JOKER

Mark Bridges

*LITTLE WOMEN

Jacqueline Durran

*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD

Arianne Phillips

DIRECTING

NOMINEES

*THE IRISHMAN

Martin Scorsese

*JOKER

Todd Phillips

*1917

Sam Mendes

*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD

Quentin Tarantino

*PARASITE

Bong Joon Ho

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

NOMINEES

*AMERICAN FACTORY

Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

*THE CAVE

Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

*THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY

Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

*FOR SAMA

Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

*HONEYLAND

Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

NOMINEES

*IN THE ABSENCE

Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

*LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU'RE A GIRL)

Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

*LIFE OVERTAKES ME

John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

*ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN

Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

*WALK RUN CHA-CHA

Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

FILM EDITING

NOMINEES

*FORD V FERRARI

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

*THE IRISHMAN

Thelma Schoonmaker

*JOJO RABBIT

Tom Eagles

*JOKER

Jeff Groth

*PARASITE

Yang Jinmo

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

*CORPUS CHRISTI

Poland

*HONEYLAND

North Macedonia

*LES MISÉRABLES

France

*PAIN AND GLORY

Spain

*PARASITE

South Korea

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

NOMINEES

*BOMBSHELL

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

*JOKER

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

*JUDY

Jeremy Woodhead

*MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

*1917

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

NOMINEES

*JOKER

Hildur Guðnadóttir

*LITTLE WOMEN

Alexandre Desplat

*MARRIAGE STORY

Randy Newman

*1917

Thomas Newman

*STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

John Williams

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

NOMINEES

*I CAN'T LET YOU THROW YOURSELF AWAY

from Toy Story 4; Music and Lyric by Randy Newman

(I'M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN

from Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

*I'M STANDING WITH YOU

from Breakthrough; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

*INTO THE UNKNOWN

from Frozen II; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

*STAND UP

from Harriet; Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

BEST PICTURE

NOMINEES

*FORD V FERRARI

Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

*THE IRISHMAN

Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

*JOJO RABBIT

Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers

*JOKER

Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

*LITTLE WOMEN

Amy Pascal, Producer

*MARRIAGE STORY

Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers

1917

Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD

David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

*PARASITE

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

NOMINEES

THE IRISHMAN

Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT

Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917

Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD

Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

PARASITE

Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

NOMINEES

DCERA (DAUGHTER)

Daria Kashcheeva

HAIR LOVE

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

KITBULL

Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

MEMORABLE

Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

SISTER

Siqi Song

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

NOMINEES

BROTHERHOOD

Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB

Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

THE NEIGHBORS' WINDOW

Marshall Curry

SARIA

Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A SISTER

Delphine Girard

SOUND EDITING

NOMINEES

FORD V FERRARI

Donald Sylvester

JOKER

Alan Robert Murray

1917

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD

Wylie Stateman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Matthew Wood and David Acord

SOUND MIXING

NOMINEES

AD ASTRA

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

FORD V FERRARI

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

JOKER

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

VISUAL EFFECTS

NOMINEES

AVENGERS: ENDGAME

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

THE LION KING

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

THE IRISHMAN

Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT

Screenplay by Taika Waititi

JOKER

Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN

Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES

Written by Anthony McCarten

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

KNIVES OUT

Written by Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY

Written by Noah Baumbach

1917

Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD

Written by Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE

Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, USA on February 9, 2020.