92nd Oscars nomination list out; Joker, Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, 1917 in race

Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the 2020 Academy Awards popularly known as Oscars, with 11 nominations, including best picture. The movie will compete for the top prize with "Ford v. Ferrari", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Little Women", "Marriage Story", "1917", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and South Korean movie "Parasite".
Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Monday. Below is the list:
ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE
NOMINEES
*ANTONIO BANDERAS
Pain and Glory
*LEONARDO DICAPRIO
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
*ADAM DRIVER
Marriage Story
*JOAQUIN PHOENIX
Joker
*JONATHAN PRYCE
The Two Popes
ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
NOMINEES
*TOM HANKS
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
*ANTHONY HOPKINS
The Two Popes
*AL PACINO
The Irishman
*JOE PESCI
The Irishman
*BRAD PITT
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood
ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE
*NOMINEES
CYNTHIA ERIVO
Harriet
*SCARLETT JOHANSSON
Marriage Story
*SAOIRSE RONAN
Little Women
*CHARLIZE THERON
Bombshell
*RENÉE ZELLWEGER
Judy
ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
NOMINEES
*KATHY BATES
Richard Jewell
*LAURA DERN
Marriage Story
*SCARLETT JOHANSSON
Jojo Rabbit
*FLORENCE PUGH
Little Women
*MARGOT ROBBIE
Bombshell
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
NOMINEES
*HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold
*I LOST MY BODY
Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice
*KLAUS
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román
*MISSING LINK
Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight
*TOY STORY 4
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera
CINEMATOGRAPHY
NOMINEES
*THE IRISHMAN
Rodrigo Prieto
*JOKER
Lawrence Sher
*THE LIGHTHOUSE
Jarin Blaschke
*1917
Roger Deakins
*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Robert Richardson
COSTUME DESIGN
NOMINEES
*THE IRISHMAN
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
*JOJO RABBIT
Mayes C. Rubeo
*JOKER
Mark Bridges
*LITTLE WOMEN
Jacqueline Durran
*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Arianne Phillips
DIRECTING
NOMINEES
*THE IRISHMAN
Martin Scorsese
*JOKER
Todd Phillips
*1917
Sam Mendes
*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Quentin Tarantino
*PARASITE
Bong Joon Ho
DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)
NOMINEES
*AMERICAN FACTORY
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert
*THE CAVE
Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær
*THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY
Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan
*FOR SAMA
Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts
*HONEYLAND
Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev
DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)
NOMINEES
*IN THE ABSENCE
Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam
*LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU'RE A GIRL)
Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva
*LIFE OVERTAKES ME
John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson
*ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN
Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan
*WALK RUN CHA-CHA
Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt
FILM EDITING
NOMINEES
*FORD V FERRARI
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
*THE IRISHMAN
Thelma Schoonmaker
*JOJO RABBIT
Tom Eagles
*JOKER
Jeff Groth
*PARASITE
Yang Jinmo
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
NOMINEES
*CORPUS CHRISTI
Poland
*HONEYLAND
North Macedonia
*LES MISÉRABLES
France
*PAIN AND GLORY
Spain
*PARASITE
South Korea
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
NOMINEES
*BOMBSHELL
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
*JOKER
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
*JUDY
Jeremy Woodhead
*MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
*1917
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
NOMINEES
*JOKER
Hildur Guðnadóttir
*LITTLE WOMEN
Alexandre Desplat
*MARRIAGE STORY
Randy Newman
*1917
Thomas Newman
*STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
John Williams
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
NOMINEES
*I CAN'T LET YOU THROW YOURSELF AWAY
from Toy Story 4; Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
(I'M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN
from Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin
*I'M STANDING WITH YOU
from Breakthrough; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren
*INTO THE UNKNOWN
from Frozen II; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
*STAND UP
from Harriet; Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo
BEST PICTURE
NOMINEES
*FORD V FERRARI
Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers
*THE IRISHMAN
Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
*JOJO RABBIT
Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers
*JOKER
Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers
*LITTLE WOMEN
Amy Pascal, Producer
*MARRIAGE STORY
Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
1917
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers
*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers
*PARASITE
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers
PRODUCTION DESIGN
NOMINEES
THE IRISHMAN
Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves
JOJO RABBIT
Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková
1917
Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales
ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
PARASITE
Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo
SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)
NOMINEES
DCERA (DAUGHTER)
Daria Kashcheeva
HAIR LOVE
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver
KITBULL
Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson
MEMORABLE
Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre
SISTER
Siqi Song
SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)
NOMINEES
BROTHERHOOD
Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon
NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB
Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi
THE NEIGHBORS' WINDOW
Marshall Curry
SARIA
Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre
A SISTER
Delphine Girard
SOUND EDITING
NOMINEES
FORD V FERRARI
Donald Sylvester
JOKER
Alan Robert Murray
1917
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate
ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Wylie Stateman
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Matthew Wood and David Acord
SOUND MIXING
NOMINEES
AD ASTRA
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
FORD V FERRARI
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
JOKER
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
1917
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
VISUAL EFFECTS
NOMINEES
AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick
THE IRISHMAN
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli
THE LION KING
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman
1917
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy
STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy
WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)
NOMINEES
THE IRISHMAN
Screenplay by Steven Zaillian
JOJO RABBIT
Screenplay by Taika Waititi
JOKER
Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver
LITTLE WOMEN
Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig
THE TWO POPES
Written by Anthony McCarten
WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)
NOMINEES
KNIVES OUT
Written by Rian Johnson
MARRIAGE STORY
Written by Noah Baumbach
1917
Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Written by Quentin Tarantino
PARASITE
Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho
The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, USA on February 9, 2020.