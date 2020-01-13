हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
oscars 2020

92nd Oscars nomination list out; Joker, Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, 1917 in race

The Oscars, the highest awards in the movie industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center, USA on February 9, 2020.

92nd Oscars nomination list out; Joker, Ford v. Ferrari, Jojo Rabbit, 1917 in race
Image Courtesy: Oscars.org

Dark comic book story "Joker" led nominations on Monday for the 2020 Academy Awards popularly known as Oscars, with 11 nominations, including best picture. The movie will compete for the top prize with "Ford v. Ferrari", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit", "Little Women", "Marriage Story", "1917", "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and South Korean movie "Parasite".

Nominations for the 2020 Academy Awards, the highest honors in the movie industry, were announced on Monday. Below is the list:

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

NOMINEES

*ANTONIO BANDERAS
Pain and Glory

*LEONARDO DICAPRIO
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

*ADAM DRIVER
Marriage Story

*JOAQUIN PHOENIX
Joker

*JONATHAN PRYCE
The Two Popes

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

*TOM HANKS
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

*ANTHONY HOPKINS
The Two Popes

*AL PACINO
The Irishman

*JOE PESCI
The Irishman

*BRAD PITT
Once upon a Time...in Hollywood

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

*NOMINEES
CYNTHIA ERIVO
Harriet

*SCARLETT JOHANSSON
Marriage Story

*SAOIRSE RONAN
Little Women

*CHARLIZE THERON
Bombshell

*RENÉE ZELLWEGER
Judy

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

NOMINEES

*KATHY BATES
Richard Jewell

*LAURA DERN
Marriage Story

*SCARLETT JOHANSSON
Jojo Rabbit

*FLORENCE PUGH
Little Women

*MARGOT ROBBIE
Bombshell

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

*HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON: THE HIDDEN WORLD
Dean DeBlois, Bradford Lewis and Bonnie Arnold

*I LOST MY BODY
Jérémy Clapin and Marc du Pontavice

*KLAUS
Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Román

*MISSING LINK
Chris Butler, Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

*TOY STORY 4
Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera

CINEMATOGRAPHY

NOMINEES

*THE IRISHMAN
Rodrigo Prieto

*JOKER
Lawrence Sher

*THE LIGHTHOUSE
Jarin Blaschke

*1917
Roger Deakins

*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Robert Richardson

COSTUME DESIGN

NOMINEES

*THE IRISHMAN
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

*JOJO RABBIT

Mayes C. Rubeo

*JOKER
Mark Bridges

*LITTLE WOMEN
Jacqueline Durran

*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Arianne Phillips

DIRECTING

NOMINEES

*THE IRISHMAN
Martin Scorsese

*JOKER
Todd Phillips

*1917
Sam Mendes

*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Quentin Tarantino

*PARASITE
Bong Joon Ho

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

NOMINEES

*AMERICAN FACTORY
Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert and Jeff Reichert

*THE CAVE
Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod and Sigrid Dyekjær

*THE EDGE OF DEMOCRACY
Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris and Tiago Pavan

*FOR SAMA
Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts

*HONEYLAND
Ljubo Stefanov, Tamara Kotevska and Atanas Georgiev

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

NOMINEES

*IN THE ABSENCE
Yi Seung-Jun and Gary Byung-Seok Kam

*LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU'RE A GIRL)
Carol Dysinger and Elena Andreicheva

*LIFE OVERTAKES ME
John Haptas and Kristine Samuelson

*ST. LOUIS SUPERMAN
Smriti Mundhra and Sami Khan

*WALK RUN CHA-CHA
Laura Nix and Colette Sandstedt

FILM EDITING

NOMINEES

*FORD V FERRARI
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

*THE IRISHMAN
Thelma Schoonmaker

*JOJO RABBIT
Tom Eagles

*JOKER
Jeff Groth

*PARASITE
Yang Jinmo

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

NOMINEES

*CORPUS CHRISTI
Poland

*HONEYLAND
North Macedonia

*LES MISÉRABLES
France

*PAIN AND GLORY
Spain

*PARASITE
South Korea

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

NOMINEES

*BOMBSHELL
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

*JOKER
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

*JUDY
Jeremy Woodhead

*MALEFICENT: MISTRESS OF EVIL
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

*1917
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

NOMINEES

*JOKER
Hildur Guðnadóttir

*LITTLE WOMEN
Alexandre Desplat

*MARRIAGE STORY
Randy Newman

*1917
Thomas Newman

*STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
John Williams

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

NOMINEES

*I CAN'T LET YOU THROW YOURSELF AWAY
from Toy Story 4; Music and Lyric by Randy Newman
(I'M GONNA) LOVE ME AGAIN
from Rocketman; Music by Elton John; Lyric by Bernie Taupin

*I'M STANDING WITH YOU
from Breakthrough; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

*INTO THE UNKNOWN
from Frozen II; Music and Lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

*STAND UP
from Harriet; Music and Lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo

BEST PICTURE

NOMINEES

*FORD V FERRARI
Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping and James Mangold, Producers

*THE IRISHMAN
Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

*JOJO RABBIT
Carthew Neal and Taika Waititi, Producers

*JOKER
Todd Phillips, Bradley Cooper and Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Producers

*LITTLE WOMEN
Amy Pascal, Producer

*MARRIAGE STORY
Noah Baumbach and David Heyman, Producers
1917
Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Jayne-Ann Tenggren and Callum McDougall, Producers

*ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh and Quentin Tarantino, Producers

*PARASITE
Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon Ho, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN

NOMINEES

THE IRISHMAN
Production Design: Bob Shaw; Set Decoration: Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT
Production Design: Ra Vincent; Set Decoration: Nora Sopková

1917
Production Design: Dennis Gassner; Set Decoration: Lee Sandales

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Production Design: Barbara Ling; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

PARASITE
Production Design: Lee Ha Jun; Set Decoration: Cho Won Woo

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

NOMINEES

DCERA (DAUGHTER)
Daria Kashcheeva

HAIR LOVE
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver

KITBULL
Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson

MEMORABLE
Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre

SISTER
Siqi Song

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

NOMINEES

BROTHERHOOD
Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon

NEFTA FOOTBALL CLUB
Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi

THE NEIGHBORS' WINDOW
Marshall Curry

SARIA
Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre

A SISTER
Delphine Girard

SOUND EDITING

NOMINEES

FORD V FERRARI
Donald Sylvester

JOKER
Alan Robert Murray

1917
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Wylie Stateman

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Matthew Wood and David Acord

SOUND MIXING

NOMINEES

AD ASTRA
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

FORD V FERRARI
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

JOKER
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

1917
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

VISUAL EFFECTS

NOMINEES

AVENGERS: ENDGAME
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli

THE LION KING
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman

1917
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

THE IRISHMAN
Screenplay by Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT
Screenplay by Taika Waititi

JOKER
Written by Todd Phillips & Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN
Written for the screen by Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES
Written by Anthony McCarten

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)

NOMINEES

KNIVES OUT
Written by Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY
Written by Noah Baumbach

1917
Written by Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

ONCE UPON A TIME...IN HOLLYWOOD
Written by Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE
Screenplay by Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho

