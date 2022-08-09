At 40 years of age, Achanta Sharath Kamal showed no signs of getting behind in his illustrious career. The Table Tennis legend of India won four medals for his country at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham, out of which three were gold. What this does is that it gets Achanta's medal tally above several nations at the Birmingham Games including Pakistan, Ghana, Bermuda, Cameroon, etc.

Sharath Kamal's performance was nearly perfect in the Commonwealth Games 2022 apart from one time where he and his partner G Sathiyan lost in the Men's Doubles final to settle for a silver. A win in the final would have got Achanta 4 gold medals to his name at the Birmingham Games. (CWG 2022: Manika Batra's TT team faces yet another CONTROVERSY as men's coach S Raman seen courtside, read full story HERE)

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan lost to England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford after winning the semifinal against Australia's Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7).

In the Men's singles category, Sharath Kamal clinched gold for India beating England's Liam Pitchford 4-1 in the final at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Birmingham. Sharath went down in the first game but bounced back in the other four games to win the final 11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8 to finish on top of the podium after 16 years. The 40-year-old table tennis legend of India won the gold in Melbourne 2006 Games as well.

Filled with gratitude and happiness on another Commonwealth Games, and also my best one. Having won a Gold Medal in the team event, followed it with a Silver Medal in the Men's Doubles, Gold Medal in the Mixed Doubles and finally a Gold Medal in the Singles. pic.twitter.com/Gf6qDyU3LN — Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) August 8, 2022

He was also the part of Men's Table Tennis team who wrote their name in the history books winning gold medal CWG 2022 Birmingham on August 2. Facing Singapore in the Men's team final, duo of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gave India a 1-0 lead beating Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Koen Pang with straight 3-0 game victory. Later on, the pressure was back on India as Sharath Kamal Achanta lost to Zhe Yu Clarence 3-1 in the best of five clash to level things for Singapore 1-1