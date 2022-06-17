Agnipath Protests: After the Narendra Modi government launched the Agnipath recruitment scheme a few days ago, protests have begun to spread all over India. In some places, these protests have also turned violent. In Bihar, the protesters have allegedly attacked the houses of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Renu Devi and Bihar BJP president and West Champaran MP Sanjay Jaiswal. At the sametime, violence against Agnipath scheme rocked Secunderabad railway station too as hundreds of youth set afire a train and vandalised the station. The protesters went on rampage at the station, setting afire East Coast Express, stalls and other railway property.

The protests also continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh. In Ballia too, the youth attacked the trains and set the compartments of the train on fire. Protestors are also sitting on tracks so as to disrupt the services of the train.

Amid this, the government is being criticised by opposition. Rahul Gandhi has already smalled the current government for their failure to understand the pulse of the nation while in a series of tweets Olympics medallist and boxer Vijender Singh has now joined the chorus. Vijender tweeted the picture of the young man from Haryana who allegedly committed suicide after the launch of the Agnipath scheme. Vijender sent another tweet, in which he called for retirement of MLAs and MPs after 2 years of service. He also called for ban on their pensions after 2 years. In a sarcastinc take, Vijender asked government to name then same 'Sadanvir'.

At the same time, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Assaduddin Owaisi also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He has asked him to take ownership of the 'reckless decision'. Owaisi through his Twitter account, said that PM must stop hiding behind military chiefs and show the guts to take ownership of the reckless decision and face the consequences. He added that the anger of the youth of the country about their future is directed at him.