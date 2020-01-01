Aim to make Tokyo Olympics carbon neutral: IOC President Thomas Bach

Lausanne (Switzerland): International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday that the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics aims to be a "carbon-neutral" Games. In a New Year`s message that was published on IOC`s website, Bach said that sustainability is a central theme of all its activities in accordance with the Olympic Agenda 2020.

"With Olympic Agenda 2020, we have made sustainability a central element to all our activities. What better example of this than Olympic House, which in its category is the most sustainable building in the world.

"Our commitment to sustainability and feasibility is also reflected in the way the Olympic Games are run. Tokyo Games in 2020 will be the most prominent expression of this IOC commitment. Tokyo 2020 aims to be carbon neutral Games.

"From the Olympic medals made from recycled electronics, to powering the Olympic Games with renewable energy or using zero-emission vehicles and many more initiatives, Tokyo 2020 will be an inspiration for sustainable development," Bach said.

Tokyo Olympics will be held between July 24 and August 9, 2020.