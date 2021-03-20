THIS Olympic champion designs clothes for a cause that prevents child sex abuse

Former Olympic champion Aly Raisman has come up with a unique way to contribute to the society. The gymnast who had clinched six Olympic medals in her discipline in 2012 and 2016 Games combined has launhed new designs for apparels, and a part of the sales will be contributed to a non-profit organisation, which works towards the empowerment and education of adults to prevent child sexual abuse.

The American gymnast shared her work on Instagram and wrote: "So excited to launch my second collection with aerie. The OFFLINE by Aerie x Aly Raisman line includes a body suit/leotard, skirts (with built in shorts), a dress, sports bras, leggings, biker shorts, dog bandanas & scrunchies. This is our third collaboration together that benefits d2lorg , a non-profit committed to empowering & educating adults to help prevent child sexual abuse, with 15% of all sales from the collection (up to $60K) being donated to D2L. Big thanks & appreciation to my Aerie & darkness to light family!"