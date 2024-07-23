Anti-Sex Beds Return At Paris Olympics 2024: Athletes Test And Share Reactions- WATCH

The anti-sex beds, initially introduced at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, are making a return for the 2024 Paris Games. These beds, crafted from cardboard, were designed by the organizers to discourage intimacy among athletes in the Olympic Village. Despite past criticism from athletes who felt the beds compromised their comfort due to their fragility, the Paris Games organizers have decided to continue with this approach.

Australian tennis stars Daria Saville and Ellen Perez took to social media to test the new anti-sex beds themselves, sharing videos where they could be seen performing volley practice, squat jumps, and step-ups. "Testing out the cardboard beds at the Olympic Village," read the caption of one of their videos. Similarly, Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan also tested his bed and dismissed the anti-sex narrative. "When I tested them last time, they withstood my testing. Maybe I wasn't rigorous enough..." he remarked, before labeling the anti-sex narrative as fake news. "Paris Olympics 'Anti-sex beds' debunked (again)," he wrote while sharing his video on Instagram.

While the beds appear to be passing the sturdiness test, some athletes continue to claim that they are not comfortable enough. Amid these discussions, the Indian contingent, featuring 117 athletes, is aiming for their best-ever medal haul in Paris, with the Games set to begin on July 26.

Ahead of the Summer Games, T20 World Cup champion Rishabh Pant shared a motivational video message on his social media, encouraging the Indian athletes. "May the tricolour fly high at Paris. Wishing our Indian Olympic athletes all the best for Paris 2024," Pant captioned his post. In the video, he said, "Hello India, let's come together and support our Indian Olympic athletes who've been working tirelessly throughout the years to make our country proud. Let's show our appreciation for their hard work as they shine on the biggest stage of the world."

India achieved their best-ever medal tally at the Tokyo edition, clinching seven medals, including one gold, two silver, and four bronze. In support of Indian athletes, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has also stepped in to provide financial assistance to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced last Sunday that the board would be supporting India's Paris Olympics 2024 contingent by providing Rs 8.5 crores to the IOA for the campaign. This gesture highlights the unity and support within India's sporting community as they prepare to compete on the global stage in Paris.

The anticipation for the 2024 Paris Olympics is palpable, and despite the ongoing debates about the anti-sex beds, the focus remains on the athletes' performances and their pursuit of excellence. The Indian contingent, buoyed by the support of fellow athletes and organizations, is set to strive for glory and make the nation proud.