Arjun Munda elected president of Archery Association of India

Union Minister Arjun Munda on Saturday beat BVP Rao to the post of president of the Archery Association of India (AAI). Munda, who enjoys the support of former president VK Malhotra, beat his rival Rao by a margin of 34-18.

Image Credits: Twitter/@mundaarjun

New Delhi: Union Minister Arjun Munda on Saturday beat BVP Rao to the post of president of the Archery Association of India (AAI). Munda, who enjoys the support of former president VK Malhotra, beat his rival Rao by a margin of 34-18.

Munda's entire panel won the much-delayed elections by comfortable margins and were elected to full four-year terms. 26 out of 31 state associations cast their votes with Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir being excluded from the electoral college.

Captain Abhimanyu Sindhu was elected senior vice-president while Pramod Chandurkar became the secretary-general, beating Maha Singh 31-21. Rajendar Singh Tomar was elected treasurer, beating Samikhya Nanda Das 34-18.

In a statement, Munda said that reversing the AAI's suspension by World Archery will be one of the top priorities of the association. "Lifting ban of the World Archery, restoring the recognition status of the Association with the Ministry of Sports, setting up more archery academies, streamlining the activities of the Association, generating funds through sponsorships etc are in our priority list," Munda said.

"Securing full quota places in women category for Tokyo Olympics, preparing Indian team for Olympics, international events and providing all necessary facilities are our priorities," he said.

Archery Association of IndiaArjun MundaBVP Rao
