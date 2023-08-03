Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Pakistan Vs Malaysia Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Pakistan men's hockey team will take on Malaysia in the opening game of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 in Chennai today. Once heavyweights in hockey, Pakistan now rank 16th in the world and are missing from the marquee tournaments regularly. Their hockey has been hit by apathy of administration and the love for hockey going down in the youngsters while cricket continued to grow. In India too, hockey saw a decline but it has been rising for the past decade.

Pakistan team has not played a single game of hockey in international circuit this year. Going will be tough and challenging for them as just China is below them in FIH Men's rankings. All eyes will be on the India vs Pakistan hockey match but before that the Pakistanis will be looking for a good start against the Malaysians. The hot conditions in Chennai is also likely to test the players. It will be a test of their skills, temperament and fitness.

Pakitan hockey coach Muhammad Saqlain said that they might be not ready for the challenge but have the ability to surprise the arch-rivals.

Here are the streaming details of Pakistan Vs Malaysia, Asian Champions Trophy 2023:

Where will the Pakistan Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

When will the Pakistan Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match be played?

The Pakistan Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be played on August 3, at 6:15 PM IST.

Where will Pakistan Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match broadcast in India?

The Pakistan Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can I catch the live streaming of Pakistan Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match in India?

The live streaming of Pakistan Vs Malaysia Asian Champions Trophy 2023 match will be available on Fancode in India.