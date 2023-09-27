Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh Bags Silver Medal In Women’s 25m Pistol Final, Manu Bhaker Disappoints

Hangzhou: Pistol Shooter Esha Singh secured a silver medal for India in the 25m women’s pistol final at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday. With a total of 34 points, she secured a silver medal. The gold medal went to China’s Rui Liu who had 38 points. The bronze medal was bagged by South Korea’s Jiin Yaang, who had 29 points.

Manu Bhaker, the Indian Olympian had a disappointing outing with just 21 points, which earned her the fifth position. Manu Bhaker’s poor performance in the final was largely due to a pistol malfunction. This is India’s 11th medal in shooting at the ongoing Asian Games 2023. India has surpassed its best tally of nine medals in shooting from the previous Asian Games back in 2018.

Earlier, the men’s skeet team of Angad Vir Singh, Gurjoat Singh and Anand Jeet Singh bagged a bronze medal on Wednesday. With 355 points, India secured the bronze medal. The gold medal went to China with 362 points and Qatar secured the silver medal with 359 points.

India’s Sift Kaur Samra bagged a gold while Ashi Chouksey got a bronze medal in the women’s 50 m rifle 3P individual final at the ongoing Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday, giving the country a double podium finish.

With a score of 469.6 points, Sift not only topped the charts to secure a gold, but also broke the world record, Asian record and the Asian Games record. The world record was held by Great Britain, the Asian record was held by China and the Asian Games record was previously held by Mongolia. The silver medal went to Qiongyue Zhang of China with 462.3 points and the bronze went to Ashi with 451.9 points.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian shooting trio of Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan continued the country’s dominating run at shooting as they captured a Gold medal in the women's 25m pistol team event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Wednesday. India got a total of 1759 points, enough to clinch the gold. The silver medal was secured by China with 1756 points. South Korea got the bronze medal with a total of 1742 points.

Also, Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik and Sift Kaur Samara secured a silver medal for India in the women’s 50 m rifle 3P team shooting event on Wednesday. With a score of 1754 points, India secured a silver medal at the event, falling just 19 points short of a gold medal.