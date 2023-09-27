BREAKING: Sift Kaur Samra Brings Home 2nd Gold Medal On Day 4 Of Asian Games, Wins 50m Rifle 3P Individual Event

India bagged their second gold medal of the day with rifle shooter Sift Kaur Samra bagging the top spot in the 50m rifle 3P individual event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Wednesday. Sift smashed the world record with an overall score of 469.6 and a last shot of 10.2 on Day 4 of the Asian Games.

The previous mark was 467 by Seonaid McIntosh of Great Britain set in Baku in May this year. India’s Ashi Chouksey finished in third place and had to be satisfied with the bronze medal.

Earlier, Sift Kaur Samra, Ashi Chouksey and Manini Kaushik winning the silver medal in the women’s 50m 3 Positions team event with a total score of 1,764.

Samra shot a world and Games record score of 469.6 to claim the yellow metal while Chouksey managed 451.9 to bag the third position in the eight-women final. Host nation China’s Qiongyue Zhang crashed what could have been an India one-two by winning the silver with a score of 462.3.

Before her triumph in the final, Samra broke the Asian Games record in qualification with a total score of 594 (out of 600) along with China’s Xia Siyu, who finished on top by virtue of higher inner 10 scores (closer to the centre of the target.) Chouksey had a total of 590 and qualified in sixth position. Manini Kaushik, meanwhile, finished 18th with a score of 580.

