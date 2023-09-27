Asian Games 2023 India Day 4 Full Schedule Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Hangzhou Asian Games LIVE

Ace Indian shooter Manu Bhaker and India’s women’s 25m pistol shooters will gun for medals on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Wednesday. After a couple of medals on Tuesday, Olympian Nethra Kumanan and Vishnu Saravanan will also be favourites for more podium finishes on the final day of sailing events at Asian Games.

All four members of India’s historic gold medal-winning equestrian dressage team, meanwhile, will look to further their chances of individual dressage medals. Boxing world champion Nikhat Zareen and Shiva Thapa will also be in the ring on Wednesday.

Vidit Gujrathi and Koneru Humpy, meanwhile, are within touching distance of medals in men’s and women’s individual campaigns. The Indian women’s hockey team will start its Hangzhou campaign with a Pool A fixture vs Singapore.

Here’s India’s schedule on Day 4 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou…

3x3 basketball:

Men's Round Robin Pool C: India vs Macao China - 12:10 PM; Women's Round Robin Pool A: India vs China - 4:55 PM

Basketball:

Women's Preliminary Round Group A: India vs Indonesia - 5:30 PM

Boxing:

Men’s 57kg Round of 16: Shiva Thapa (IND) vs Askat Kulatev (KGZ) - 1:15 PM, Men’s 92kg Round of 16: Sanjeet (IND) vs Lazizbek Mullojonov (UZB) - 1:30 PM, Women’s 50kg Round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Chorong Bak (KOR) - 5:15 PM

Bridge:

Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 1-1 to 4 (Indian teams) - 6:30 PM

Chess:

Medal event: Men’s Individual rounds 8 and 9 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) - 12:30 PM onwards, Medal event: Women’s individual rounds 8 and 9 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) - 12:30 PM onwards

Track cycling:

Men’s sprint qualifying, 1/16 and 1/8 finals and repechage heats (David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam) - 7:30 AM onwards, Women’s keirin (Shushikala Agashe, Triyasha Paul) - 7:56 AM onwards

Equestrian:

Dressage Individual Intermediate I (Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla, Divyakriti Singh, Sudipti Hajela) - 5:30 AM onwards

Esports:

League of Legends quarter-finals: India vs Vietnam - 11:30 AM

Fencing:

Medal event: Men’s team foil (Arjun, Dev, Bibish Kathiresan, Akash Kumar) - 6:30 AM onwards, Medal event: Women’s team epee (Ena Arora, Jyotika Dutta, Yashkeerat Kaur, Tanishka Khatri) - 10:30 AM onwards

Handball:

Women's Preliminary Round Group B: India vs Hong Kong, China - 4:30 PM

Hockey:

Preliminary Women's Pool A: India vs Singapore - 10:15 AM

Sailing:

Medal event: Men's Dinghy ILCA7 medal races (Vishnu Saravanan) - 8:30 AM onwards, Medal event: Women's Single Dinghy ILCA6 medal races (Nethra Kumanan) - 8:30 AM onwards, Medal event: Men's Kite IKA Formula (Chitresh Tatha) - 8:30 AM onwards, Medal event: Men's Windsurfing iQFoil quarter-final, semi-finals and final (Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu) - 8:30 AM onwards

Shooting:

Medal event: Men’s and women’s skeet qualification phase 2, team medals and individual final (Men’s: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa women’s: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore) - 6:30 AM onwards, Medal event: Women’s 25m pistol rapid qualification round, team medals and individual final (Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh) - 6:30 AM onwards, Medal event: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualifying, team medals and final (Ashi Chouksey, Manini Kaushik, Sift Kaur Samra) - 6:30 AM onwards

Squash:

Men’s team Pool A: India vs Kuwait - 7:30 AM, Women’s team Pool B: India vs Nepal - 7:30 AM, Women’s team Pool B: India vs Macao, China - 2:00 PM, Men’s team Pool A: India vs Pakistan - 4:30 PM

Swimming:

Women’s 100m butterfly heats and final (Nina Venkatesh) - 7:30 AM onwards, Women’s 100m backstroke (Maana Patel) - 7:30 AM onwards, Men’s 200m freestyle heats and final (Tanish George Matthew, Sriharni Nataraj) - 7:30 AM onwards, Women’s 100m breaststroke (Lineysha) - 7:30 AM onwards

Table tennis:

Men’s doubles Round of 64 (Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar) - 1:30 PM onwards, Mixed doubles Round of 32 (G Sathiyan/Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula) - 1:30 PM onwards

Tennis:

Multiple singles and doubles matches (Ankita Raina, Rohan Bopanna, Rutuja Bhosale, Ramkumar Ramanathan and more) - 7:30 AM onwards

Wushu:

Men’s daoshu final (Rohit Jadhav) - 6:30 AM, Medal event: Men’s gunshu final (Rohit Jadhav) - 12:00 PM, Women’s 60kg semi-finals (Naorem Roshibina Devi) - 5:00 PM onwards

