Asian Games 2023 India Day 6 Full Schedule, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Asian Games 2023: As we enter the sixth day of this prestigious event, the excitement continues to build. The Day 6 schedule promises to showcase a range of intense competitions across various sports. Athletes from across Asia have already diven into the games, displaying their technique, endurance, and determination.

Bopanna and Bhosale could win the bronze medal if they prevail in their semi-final match, while Myneni and Ramanathan are competing in the men's doubles gold medal match. As usual, the majority of India's total medal haul is likely to come from athletics. Boxer Nikhat Zareen will be action in the evening and she came secure a medal with a victory on Friday in the quarterfinals.

Here’s India’s schedule on Day 6 of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou…

Athletics:

Men's 20km race walk final: Sandeep Kumar, Vikash Singh 4.30am

Women's 20km race walk final: Priyanka 4.40am

Women's 400m Rd 1

Heat 1: Aishwarya Mishra 4.30pm

Heat 3: Himanshi Malik 4.46pm

Women's hammer throw final: Rachna Kumari 4.40pm

Men's 400m Rd 1

Heat 1: Muhammad Anas Yahya 4.55pm

Heat 2: Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi 5.03pm

Women's Shot Put Final: Kiran Baliyan, Manpreet Kaur 6.15pm

Badminton:

Women's Team Quarterfinal: India vs Thailand 6.30am

Men's Team Quarterfinal: India vs Nepal 4.30pm

Basketball: Women's Group A: India vs Mongolia 5.30pm

Boxing: Women's 57kg round of 16: Parveen vs Zichun XU (China) 12pm

Men's 80kg round of 16: Lakshya Chahar was Omurbek Bekzhigit (Kyrgyzstan) 1.45pm

Women's 50kg quarterfinal: Nikhat Zareen vs Hannan Nassar (Jordan) 4.45pm

Tennis: Women's doubles final: India vs Chinese Taipei

