Live Updates | Asian Games 2023 Day 6: PV Sindhu, Nikhat Zareen In Action Today

Asian Games 2023 Day 6: Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy battle it out in the quarter-finals of the singles events. Nikhat Zareen will also be looking to secure her medal.

Nikhat Zareen and PV Sindhu. (Source: ANI)
Hangzhou Asian Games 2023 LIVE: Indian athletes will look to add more medals to the tally on Day 6 (September 29) of Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Starting with boxing, Nikhat Zareen will be looking to secure a medal for herself in the women’s 50kg quarter-finals when she takes on Jordan's Nassar Hanan. India's badminton star PV Sindhu will also be in action as well as HS Prannoy in the men's and women's quarter-finals.

Not to forget, Athletics events will kickstart on Friday too. India will take part in 20km race walk event. Women's hammer throw and shot put finals will also be played on Friday. 

In tennis, Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni will be playing in gold medal match of men's doubles  while Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will play in the mixed doubles semis.

Asian Games Day 6 LIVE: Key matches in which Indians are in action

Medal round: Men’s doubles final: Ramkumar Ramanathan/Saketh Myneni (IND) vs Jason Jung/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE) - 7:30 AM

Mixed doubles semi-finals: Rohan Bopanna/Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Chan Hao-ching/Yu-hsiou Hsu (TPE) - after 9:30 AM

Women’s 50kg quarter-finals: Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Nassar Hanan (JOR) - 4:45 PM

Women’s team quarter-finals (PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto): India vs Thailand - 6:30 AM onwards

Men’s team quarter-finals (HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Mithun Manjunath, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila/MR Arjun): India vs Nepal - 2:30 PM onwards

