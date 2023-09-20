Asian Games 2023: India Make History In Volleyball, Beat South Korea Who Have Won Medal Every Year Since 1966

India's Men's Volleyball team scripted history in Asian Games on Wednesday (September 20), defeating South Korea in a group stage fixture in a nail-biting finish. In the end, India made it 15-15 in the last set and later pulled off a victory against the Silver medalists country in the Pool C of the Volleyball contest.

BREAKING:



Men's Volleyball: India stun 3 time Champions South Korea 3-2 in their 2nd & final pool match at Asian Games.



With 2 out of 2 wins in their pool, India will finish on TOP of the Pool and are through to next stage. #Hangzhou2022 #IndiaAtAsianGames pic.twitter.com/9tlUcTulvN — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) September 20, 2023

The victory against 3 time Champions South Korea is a huge morale booster for the country and they have also finished on top of their pool with this one qualifying to the next stage with flying colours. South Korea have a medal in Asian Games since 1966.

The game went on neck to neck, with India maintaining the lead by a single point. India had a two-point lead as they were the first to reach the 20-point mark. Korea increased the intensity of their attack and came from behind to clinch the first game by 25-27.

The second game kicked off with India hoping to keep the game alive with a must-win second-game victory. (Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals She Has ‘No Regrets’ About Outburst At Umpires In Dhaka)

It was another neck-to-neck game but India managed to take the lead for the majority of the game and the Korean team tried to make another turnaround. With the game tied 25-25, India held on to their nerves to take the game away by 29-27 with India captain Vinit Kumar picking up consecutive points.

In the third game, India continued to ride high on confidence and took the game with 25-22. India had a comfortable six-point lead (20-14) but their opposition showcased grit and determination to make it 22-18. However, India ensured that South Korea couldn't complete another turnaround as they took the lead of 2-1.

In the fourth game, the tables turned and India were chasing down South Korea's lead throughout the game. They maintained the lead as India tried to orchestrate a comeback but fell short of clinching the game as well as the entire tie.

With the scores reading 2-2, both teams looked eager to take the final 15-point game. Both teams were determined to give their all. shots were blocked, spikes were made but in the end, it was the Indian defensive block that shut out South Korea's attack to take the game by 17-15 and seal their place in the quarterfinals. (With ANI inputs)