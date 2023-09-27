trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667754
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Hockey Team THUMP Singapore 13-0 To Kickoff Campaign

Udita, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Deepika, Navneet Kaur, Deep Grace Ekka, Neha, Sangita Kumari, Salima Tete, Monika, and Vandana Katariya scored goals for India

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 12:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Asian Games 2023: Indian Women's Hockey Team THUMP Singapore 13-0 To Kickoff Campaign India beat Singapore. (Source: X)

Indian Women’s Hockey Team opened their 19th Asian Games Hangzhou 2022 campaign in style by defeating Singapore 13-0 in a Pool A match on Wednesday. Udita (6’), Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (8’), Deepika (11’), Navneet Kaur (14’, 14’), Deep Grace Ekka (17’), Neha (19’), Sangita Kumari (23’, 47’, 53’), Salima Tete (35’), Monika (52’) and Vandana Katariya (56’) were the goal scorers for India.

India displayed their dominance from the word go, pressing relentlessly and launching consistent attacks against Singapore courtesy of which they even won two early penalty corners and Udita (6’) converted the second one to give them a much deserving lead early in the game. Moments later after scoring their first goal, the Indian team won a penalty stroke and they capitalised on it through Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam (8’), who slotted the ball in the left bottom corner to give her side a 2-0 lead. The goals kept coming for India as Deepika (11’) converted a penalty corner to extend her team’s lead, following which Navneet Kaur (14’, 14’) netted two goals – one through a penalty corner and the other by smartly dodging the Singapore defenders and goalkeeper to give India a solid 5-0 lead by the end of the first quarter. 

The second quarter continued in a similar fashion, with the Indian team maintaining control of the game through ball possession and relentless attacks, which once again paid off as Deep Grace Ekka (17’) and Neha (19’) converted penalty corners with ease, while Sangita Kumari (23’) scored a brilliant field goal as India entered the halftime with a commanding 8-0 lead. 

Unflustered by their substantial lead, India continued their dominance as Salima Tete (35’) netted a field goal to make sure that the third quarter ended with India leading 9-0. 

The Indian team showed no signs of slowing down in the final quarter as Sangita Kumari (47’, 53’) netted two goals, while Monika (52’) and Vandana Katariya (56’) scored a goal each to help India register a 13-0 win.  Indian Women's Hockey Team will next face off against Malaysia on Friday, September 29th, 2023 at 1600 hrs IST.

