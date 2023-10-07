trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672351
NewsOther Sports
ASIAN GAMES 2023

Asian Games 2023, India's Medals Tally: Kabaddi Men's And Women With Cricket Team Win Gold, Check Full List Here

Asian Games 2023: In the Kabaddi final, the men's team also overcame Iran to win another gold medal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 08:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asian Games 2023, India's Medals Tally: Kabaddi Men's And Women With Cricket Team Win Gold, Check Full List Here Source: Twitter

On the 14th day of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, India won 107 medals. After Jyothi Surekha and Ojas Pravin Deotale won the women's and men's compound competitions, respectively, India's archery team took home two gold medals. In the meantime, Abhishek Verma won silver and Aditi Gopichand won bronze in the archery competition. (Asian Games 2023: 'Those Bronze Should Have Been Gold Medals,' Says Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan)

The women's kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei in the championship match to win gold. In a contentious final, the men's team also overcame Iran to win another gold medal.

India's Medal Tally-

Gold: 28

Silver: 35

Bronze: 41

By winning the mixed doubles final in badminton, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy secured a historic gold medal. After the first innings of the men's cricket team's championship match against Afghanistan was called off owing to weather, the team was nonetheless given gold. Team India was awarded gold because they had a higher seed and the rain didn't stop. The women's hockey team won the bronze medal game against Japan by a score of 2-1. In men's 86kg freestyle wrestling, Deepak Punia took home the silver medal. Sumit and Vicky failed to advance in their respective categories. Later, the men's and women's chess teams won silver medals to bring India's total number of medals at the Hangzhou Games to 104.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train