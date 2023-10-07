On the 14th day of the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, India won 107 medals. After Jyothi Surekha and Ojas Pravin Deotale won the women's and men's compound competitions, respectively, India's archery team took home two gold medals. In the meantime, Abhishek Verma won silver and Aditi Gopichand won bronze in the archery competition. (Asian Games 2023: 'Those Bronze Should Have Been Gold Medals,' Says Former WFI Chief Brij Bhushan)

The women's kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei in the championship match to win gold. In a contentious final, the men's team also overcame Iran to win another gold medal.

India in Asian Games 2023 - 107 Medals.



A historic achievement in Indian sports, never ever India has touched 80 medals before Asian Games 2023 but crossed hundred & ended with 107 medals.



A memorable tournament for India in the sporting history

India's Medal Tally-

Gold: 28

Silver: 35

Bronze: 41

By winning the mixed doubles final in badminton, Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy secured a historic gold medal. After the first innings of the men's cricket team's championship match against Afghanistan was called off owing to weather, the team was nonetheless given gold. Team India was awarded gold because they had a higher seed and the rain didn't stop. The women's hockey team won the bronze medal game against Japan by a score of 2-1. In men's 86kg freestyle wrestling, Deepak Punia took home the silver medal. Sumit and Vicky failed to advance in their respective categories. Later, the men's and women's chess teams won silver medals to bring India's total number of medals at the Hangzhou Games to 104.