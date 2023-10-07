trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672345
Asian Games 2023: 'Those Bronze Should Have Been Gold Medals,' Says Former WFI Chief Brij Bhusan

Asian Games 2023: Former WFI Chief Brij Bhusan takes a sly dig at results from China in wrestling.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 07:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Asian Games 2023: 'Those Bronze Should Have Been Gold Medals,' Says Former WFI Chief Brij Bhusan

Former president of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhusan has taken a sly dig at wrestlers who competed in the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China for their performance. Wrestling is one of the main games in which India always shines but that was not the case in China. In the 65kg category, Bajrang Punia lost his chance to win a bronze medal as well after losing his bout against Japan's Kaiki Yamaguchi. Punia was one of the favourites to win gold at the Games this year.

"I congratulate the players because our overall performance has been good... We have won 5 medals in wrestling and all of them are bronze. One of our players is going to be in the finals which means that a silver is assured... But I think that these bronze medals should have been gold," Brij Bhushan added. (India Create History, Hit 100-Medal-Mark At Asian Games 2023 For First Time)

Deepak Punia has won silver at the Games in the men's 86kg wrestling division on Saturday and that is the best medal in wrestling India could get their hands on. All of the other five medals are Bronze. India have finished their wrestling campaign in Hangzhou with six medals.

Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, who has been part of the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations, on Saturday said that protesting wrestlers will participate in the Asian Games only after their "issues get resolved".

"We will participate in Asian Games only when all these issues will be resolved. You can't understand what we're going through mentally each day," Sakshi Malik said at the Mahapanchayat held in Sonipat, Haryana before the Asian Games began.

