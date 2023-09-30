Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain Assures Boxing Medal For India With Win In 75kg Semi-Finals

Indian Olympic medalist boxer Lovlina Borgohain advanced to the semifinals of the women's 75 kg boxing competition, assuring India of its third boxing medal at the ongoing Asian Games on Saturday. Lovlina won the match by 5-0 against South Korea's Suyeon Seong, with all judges ruling in favour of the Indian in an evenly-contested match. "LOVLINA CONFIRMS 3rd MEDAL FOR Wins the bout - #PunchMeinHaiDum 3.0 #AsianGames #Cheer4India #Boxing," tweeted the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).

Earlier, Preeti Pawar confirmed her entry to the semifinals of the 54 kg women's boxing event at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, not only ensuring at least a bronze medal but also securing a Paris Olympics 2024 quota for the country.

She beat Kazakhstan's Zhaina Shekerbekova in the quarterfinal clash 4-1, on the basis of the win by points. Four judges ruled in favour of the Indian boxer while only one judge ruled in favour of Zhaina.

The bout was an evenly fought one as there was barely a point of difference between the two boxers. Preeti became the second Indian boxer after Nikhat to secure the Olympic quota for the Paris Olympic Games in boxing.

Reigning World Champion Zareen on Friday assured India a medal in the 50kg weight category after beating Jordan's Hanan Nassar by KO in 2 minutes in a quarterfinal of the ongoing 19th Asian Games. She will be up against Thailand's Chuthamat Raksat in the semifinal.

After winning silver in the 10M Mixed Team Pistol event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou on Saturday, Indian shooter Sarabjot Singh celebrated his birthday along with his teammates.

In a video shared by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, the player was seen celebrating on the sidelines of the Asian Games in Hangzhou along with his Indian teammates. However, the Chinese shooters also joined the celebrations and wished the birthday boy.

While sharing the video, IOA wrote, "A very happy birthday to our shooter Sarabjot Singh. Celebrating with a Silver Medal win today in the 10M Mixed Team Pistol event! The Chinese Gold Medal-winning pair joining in the birthday celebrations! Heart to Heart, Future!"