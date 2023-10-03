Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain Punches Her Way Into The Final, Secures 2024 Paris Olympics Quota

Hangzhou: World champion Lovlina Borgohain (75kg) locked an Olympic quota for herself by moving to the final while young Indian boxer Preeti Pawar (54kg) signed off with a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2023 on Tuesday. Borgohain, the Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist, cleverly managed her bout against Asian Championship silver medallist Baison Manikon of Thailand to take a unanimous decision win and book her ticket for next year’s 2024 Paris Olympics.

Preeti, on the other hand, put up a good show but lost 0-5 to reigning flyweight champion China’s Chang Yuan. She has already secured an Olympic quota.

Both southpaw boxers showcased their high skill and ring IQs in the opening three minutes. While Preeti looked to poke and peck with a right hook, the Chinese kept landing right hooks.

At one point, the 19-year-old Indian landed a double jab, followed by two right hooks and two body shots to score crucial points. But Chang replied aggressively with a right cross and a flurry of jabs.

The Chinese boxer was cleaner with her punches and the four of the five judges ruled in her favour in the opening round. In the second round, Preeti dialled up the intensity, trying to break Chang defence. But the Chinese, who enjoyed the crowd support, defended well, moving around the ring.

Chang was warned a couple of times for hitting behind the head of Preeti. Having done enough, Chang continued to defend in the final three minutes to take the win.

Abhishek Verma and Ojas Deotale set up all-Indian final

Reigning world champion Ojas Deotale blazed his way to the final with a perfect score of 150, while veteran Abhishek Verma also shone bright to set up an all-Indian gold medal clash and assure the county of a top-two finish in the men's individual compound archery at the Asian Games 2023, on Tuesday.

Seasoned Jyothi Surekha Vennam also advanced into the women's individual final at the expense of world champion Aditi Swami, as the compound archers led India's charge at the continental showpiece. India have thus confirmed three medals in archery, matching their best-ever feat of 2014 Asian Games in Incheon where they have won one gold, one silver and one bronze.

The Indian archers also remained in the hunt for a podium finish in seven more events across recurve and compound sections. Fresh from winning the senior World Championship crown in Berlin two months back, Deotale was up against South Korean seventh-seed Yang Jaewon.

But the 21-year-old Indian did not give his rival any chance, blazing his way to all perfect 10s from 15 arrows. Seven of Deotale’s 15 perfect 10s were closer to the centre (X) as the Indian youngster celebrated his thumping 150-146 win by waving to the crowd.

He will face compatriot Verma, who will be looking to upgrade his 2014 silver medal in what appears to be his last Asian Games appearance. The 34-year-old Verma evicted another South Korean, top-seed Joo Jaehoon with a clinical 147-145 win.