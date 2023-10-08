Team India have started their Cricket World Cup campaign but there is another Team India too which has already made a record. We are talking about the Indian contingent that went to Hangzhou in Republic of China for the Asian Games 2023. Team India's mission was to return with more than 100 medals. With 107 medals, India return after achieving the target. In 2018, India had finished with 70 medals, which was their best tally previously at the Asian Games. This included 16 gold medals, 23 silver and 32 bronze.

India won a record 28 medals, 38 silver and 41 bronze in China Games this year. The 107 medals tally is, indeed, a proud achievement for any country. China has finished the Asiad with a record number of 383 medals, including 201 gold, 11 silver and 71 bronze. Japan comes next with 188 medals followed by South Korea, who have 190 medals but less number of gold (42) than Japan (52) makes them third on the table. India finish at the fourth spot while Uzbekistan are at fifth spot with 71 medals.

Talking about neighbours Pakistan, they have returned from China Asian Games after winning just three medals. Not to forget, they have not won a single gold medal in the Games. Among the three medals Pakistan has won, 2 bronze came in kabaddi and shooting respectively while a silver was won in men's team squash event. Pakistan lost out on the medal in men's javelin as Arshad Nadeem, who recently clinched a silver medal, was ruled out due to an injury. Nadeem was likely to medal in the men's javelin because Asian Games had a depleted field with the only world-class competition available in form of Neeraj Chopra. Regardless, this is an abysmal show by Pakistan in Asian Games, who have a long way to come in Olympic sports.

___ Pakistan Squash Team Secures Silver Medal at Asian Games 2023 ___



In a thrilling Final match against our arch-rivals, India I played with incredible strength and skill until the very last point but, unfortunately, lost to Abhay Singh by 2-3 (7/11, 11/9, 11/8, 9/11, 10/12). pic.twitter.com/VaKFjkjEzO — Noor Zaman (@Noorzaman2004) September 30, 2023

DOUBLE PODIUM FINISH_



Our incredible athletes achieved their best-ever performances in various sports disciplines, making our nation proud__



From smashing records in athletics to dominating the field in archery, __ dominated the podium at the #AsianGames2022 _



Have a look! pic.twitter.com/4MJItv0e39 October 8, 2023

Coming back to India, the 107 medals comes as a challenge to them for the next Games. India will have to surpass this number in the next editions.

On the last day of Asian Games, India won many gold medals. The men's kabaddi team finished with a gold medal after beating Iran in the final. Shuttlers Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty finished with a historic gold, the first-ever in the sport at the Asian Games for the country. Earlier in the day on October 7, Indian men's cricket team also clinched a gold medal after the final vs Afghanistan was washed out. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side won the gold on the basis of higher-seedings.