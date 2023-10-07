Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag Win First Ever Gold Medal In Badminton
Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag won gold medal for India in men's double badminton competition.
Trending Photos
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indians to win the gold medal at Asian Games. They defeated Choi Soi Gyu/Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final with scores of 21-18, 21-16 on Saturday. It is India's 101 medal in the Asian Games 2023. Later, Indian cricket team were also awarded with a gold medal after the final game against Afghanistan got called off due to rain.
GOLDDDDDDDDDDDDDD! FIRST EVER GOLD IN BADMINTON IN ASIAN GAMES. Satwik/Chirag supremacy pic.twitter.com/rTqob0tLrC — Bleed Blue (@CricCrazyVeena) October 7, 2023
Satwik and Chirag's titles this year:
Swiss Open 2023
Badminton Asia Championships 2023
Indonesia Open 2023
Korea Open 2023
The Indian pair defeated Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho of South Korea by 21-18, 21-16 at the Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 1 in Hangzhou. Satwik and Chirag have arguably become one of the greatest Indian duos to play the game of badminton with this feat.
Live Tv