trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2672165
NewsOther Sports
ASIAN GAMES 2023

Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag Win First Ever Gold Medal In Badminton

Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag won gold medal for India in men's double badminton competition.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag Win First Ever Gold Medal In Badminton Image Credits: BADMINTON ASSOCIATION OF INDIA

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indians to win the gold medal at Asian Games. They defeated Choi Soi Gyu/Kim Won Ho of Korea in the final with scores of 21-18, 21-16 on Saturday. It is India's 101 medal in the Asian Games 2023. Later, Indian cricket team were also awarded with a gold medal after the final game against Afghanistan got called off due to rain.

Satwik and Chirag's titles this year:

Swiss Open 2023

Badminton Asia Championships 2023

Indonesia Open 2023

Korea Open 2023

Asian Games 2023

The Indian pair defeated Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho of South Korea by 21-18, 21-16 at the Binjiang Gymnasium BDM Court 1 in Hangzhou. Satwik and Chirag have arguably become one of the greatest Indian duos to play the game of badminton with this feat.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train