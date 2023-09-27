trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667919
NewsOther Sports
ASIAN GAMES 2023

Asian Games 2023: Two-time Champion Nikhat Zareen Cruises Into Quarterfinals With Win Over South Korea's Chorong Bak

Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhar Zareen reaches quarter-final of the 50kg women's category.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2023, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Asian Games 2023: Two-time Champion Nikhat Zareen Cruises Into Quarterfinals With Win Over South Korea's Chorong Bak Source: Twitter

Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen cruised through to the quarter-finals with a 5-0 win over South Korea's Chorong Bak in the round of 16 clash of the women's 50kg category at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday (September 27). (Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh Bags Silver Medal In Women’s 25m Pistol Final, Manu Bhaker Disappoints)

Earlier, Zareen defeated World Championship 2023 Silver medallist Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to enter into the Round of 16 with a 5-0 win. Zareen outplayed Nguyen in all the rounds. She did not give Nguyen a chance to fight back. Zareen dominated the game and won 5-0 in the Round of 32. Similarly on Wednesday, Zareen outclassed Bak with a 5-0 win as well. (More to follow)

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train