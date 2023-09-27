Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen cruised through to the quarter-finals with a 5-0 win over South Korea's Chorong Bak in the round of 16 clash of the women's 50kg category at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday (September 27). (Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh Bags Silver Medal In Women’s 25m Pistol Final, Manu Bhaker Disappoints)

Earlier, Zareen defeated World Championship 2023 Silver medallist Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to enter into the Round of 16 with a 5-0 win. Zareen outplayed Nguyen in all the rounds. She did not give Nguyen a chance to fight back. Zareen dominated the game and won 5-0 in the Round of 32. Similarly on Wednesday, Zareen outclassed Bak with a 5-0 win as well. (More to follow)