Asian Games 2023: Two-time Champion Nikhat Zareen Cruises Into Quarterfinals With Win Over South Korea's Chorong Bak
Asian Games 2023: Boxer Nikhar Zareen reaches quarter-final of the 50kg women's category.
Two-time World Champion Nikhat Zareen cruised through to the quarter-finals with a 5-0 win over South Korea's Chorong Bak in the round of 16 clash of the women's 50kg category at the Asian Games 2023 on Wednesday (September 27). (Asian Games 2023: Esha Singh Bags Silver Medal In Women’s 25m Pistol Final, Manu Bhaker Disappoints)
World Champion Nikhat Zareen defeated South Korea's Chorong Bak by 5:0 and enters into the Quaterfinal.
Earlier, Zareen defeated World Championship 2023 Silver medallist Vietnam's Nguyen Thi Tam to enter into the Round of 16 with a 5-0 win. Zareen outplayed Nguyen in all the rounds. She did not give Nguyen a chance to fight back. Zareen dominated the game and won 5-0 in the Round of 32. Similarly on Wednesday, Zareen outclassed Bak with a 5-0 win as well. (More to follow)
