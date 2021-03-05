Athletics coach Nikolai Snesarev found dead at NIS Patiala hostel room, body sent for post mortem

Nikolai Snesarev, who was recently appointed as India's middle-long distance coach, was found dead in his room at the National Institute of Sports in Patiala on Friday. As per a report in PTI, the body has been sent to a government hospital for post mortem.

72-year-old Snesarev had returned to India after a gap of two years and would have continued his service till the end of September.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) also released an official statement in this regard and expressed shock at the untimely demise of Snesarev.

"SAI is shocked to learn about the sudden and untimely death of middle and long distance running coach Nikolai Snesarev. He coached many medal winners during his association with India which started in 2005. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and the entire athletics fraternity," the body tweeted on Friday.

Former India athlete PT Usha also offered her condolences on the sudden demise. Saddened to learn about the sudden demise of middle-long distance coach Dr. Nikolai Snesarev in Patiala. My heartfelt condolences to his family and well wishers, may his soul rest in peace.

Snesarev was coaching 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable, who has qualified for the Olympics, and other middle and long-distance runners in their bid to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

He had quit as Indian athletics’ long and middle distance coach in February 2019 after Sable opted to leave him and train under Army coach Amrish Kumar.

His contract then was till the end of the Olympics, postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

- with PTI inputs