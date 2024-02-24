Australia vs India FIH Hockey Pro League Live Streaming And Telecast: When And Where To Watch IND vs AUS For Free Live In India?

The Indian men's hockey team aims to bounce back from their recent disappointment and elevate their performance as they face the formidable Australian team in an FIH Pro League match in Rourkela on Saturday, February 24. In their previous outing, India displayed thrilling hockey against the top-ranked Netherlands but fell short in a 1-1 draw, eventually losing 2-4 in the shootout.

Currently positioned fourth in the standings with 11 points from six matches, India faces an undefeated Australian side, boasting six consecutive victories. (Janneke Schopman Resigns As Head Coach Of Indian Women's Hockey Team)

Seeking redemption for their recent 4-6 defeat to Australia in Bhubaneswar, India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, must synchronize their efforts across all facets of the game. In particular, their penalty corner execution, which faltered against the Netherlands, requires improvement, with Harmanpreet, Jugraj Singh, and Amit Rohitdas needing a flawless performance to overcome Australia.

India's defense showcased brilliance against the Dutch, employing effective man-to-man marking to stifle their opponents' advances. The midfield and forward-line demonstrated exceptional coordination, facilitating smooth transitions and strategic use of aerial balls to create scoring opportunities.

With focus on maintaining a vigilant defense against Australia's relentless attacks, India's forwards must capitalize on penetrations into the circle and convert chances into goals.

Both India and Australia favor aggressive playing styles, setting the stage for an intense, end-to-end encounter on Saturday. India will conclude their home Pro League campaign against Ireland on Sunday.

When and what time will the India vs Australia FIH Pro League match start?

The India vs Australia hockey FIH Pro League match will be played on February 24 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Australia FIH Pro League match take place?

The India vs Australia hockey FIH Pro League match will take place in Rourkela.

Which channel will telecast India vs Australia FIH Pro League match in India?

India vs Australia hockey FIH Pro League match will be aired on Sports18 Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India vs Australia FIH Pro League match in India?

The India vs Australia hockey FIH Pro League match will stream live on the JioCinema app and website.