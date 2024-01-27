Australian Open 2024: How Much Prize Money Will Aryna Sabalenka Get For Winning Grand Slam?

On Saturday (January 27), Aryna Sabalenka, successfully defended her Australian Open title, securing her second Grand Slam trophy by defeating Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-2 in the women's singles final at the Rod Laver Arena. The 25-year-old made history as the first player since Victoria Azarenka to defend the Australian Open title.

In a captivating 76-minute final, Sabalenka showcased her dominance with aggressive tennis, breaking Zheng in the second game with a powerful backhand return and successfully fending off a triple break opportunity in the third set to establish a 3-0 lead. (How Much Prize Money Will Rohan Bopanna And Matthew Ebden Get For Winning Australian Open 2024?)

Sabalenka's near-perfect exhibition continued throughout the match. Despite Zheng's noteworthy 63% first-serve percentage and six aces in the opening set, she struggled to gain a foothold. The reigning champion, on the other hand, demonstrated a formidable serve, landing 67% of her initial deliveries and trailing by only six points in the first set.

Zheng's serving performance waned in the second set, with Sabalenka breaking immediately after three double faults in the opening game. Two more double faults in the fifth game allowed Sabalenka to secure a 4-1 lead, culminating in a remarkable drop shot. (Australian Open 2024: Rohan Bopanna Becomes Oldest Grand Slam Champion At The Age Of 43)

Although Zheng fought valiantly at the conclusion of each set, saving set and championship points, Sabalenka's consistent serve proved decisive. The Belarusian player converted her sixth championship point with a crisp forehand one-two punch, sealing her victory in the Australian Open final.

Prize Money Details

Sabalenka will get prize money of AU$ 3,150,000 which is more than Rs 17.25 Crore for winning the Australian Open.