India's Paralympic gold medalist shooter, Avani Lekhara, successfully defended her gold at the 10m Air Rifle Women's SH1 final at the Paralympic Games 2024. She won in Tokyo Paralympics last time again finished on top of the podium for India in Paris with compatriot Mona Agarwal also winning bronze medal for her country.

Avani hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan and has a rare feat of two gold medals at the Paralympics. After a life-altering road accident in 2012 left Avani wheelchair-bound, her father's unwavering support became a cornerstone in her recovery. He encouraged her to explore sports as a means of physical and mental rehabilitation. Despite the challenges posed by her physical limitations, Avani's indomitable spirit led her to archery—a sport that requires precision, focus, and discipline. (Paris Paralympics 2024: Preethi Pal Bags Bronze Medal For India In T35 100m Event)

Inspired by the achievements of Abhinav Bindra, Avani transitioned to competitive shooting in 2015. Her dedication and innate talent quickly shone through, as she began to amass victories at both national and international levels. Avani made history by setting World Records in both junior and senior categories, establishing herself as a rising star in para shooting.

Beyond her sporting achievements, Avani is also committed to her academic pursuits. Despite a demanding training schedule, she enrolled in a five-year law degree program at the University of Rajasthan. Her academic successes reflect her determination to excel in all aspects of life.

The pinnacle of Avani's sporting career came in 2021 at the Paralympic Games, where she made history as the first Indian female Paralympian to win two medals—a gold and a bronze—in a single event. Her triumphs resonated across the nation, earning her prestigious honors such as the Padma Shri and Khel Ratna. These awards celebrate not only her sporting success but also her perseverance, courage, and ability to overcome adversity.