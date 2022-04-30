हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Badminton Asia Championship

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal after loss to Akane Yamaguchi in semi-finals

This is Sindhu's second medal in the tournament

Badminton Asia Championships: PV Sindhu wins bronze medal after loss to Akane Yamaguchi in semi-finals
Source: Twitter

Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu ended her Badminton Asia Championships campaign with a bronze medal after going down fighting to Japan's Akane Yamaguchi in three games on Saturday (April 30).

The 26-year-old started the match on a positive note but couldn't keep the winning momentum going, losing 21-13 19-21 16-21 to the top seed and world No. 2 Yamaguchi in the clash, which lasted one hour and six minutes.

This is Sindhu's second medal in the tournament -- she had claimed a bronze in the 2014 Gimcheon edition. The Hyderabad shuttler, who won two Super 300 titles at Syed Modi International and Swiss Open, took the first game easily in 16 minutes.

In the second game, the fourth-seeded Sindhu was handed a point penalty for taking too much time between points, leading to an argument with the referee. The argument between the two led to a momentum shift as Yamaguchi levelled the proceedings to force a decider. The Japnese shuttler found her rhythm and never let Sindhu regroup.

In the final game, Sindhu trailed from the beginning. In the end, Yamaguchi had five match points, which she duly converted. The head-to-head between Sindhu and Yamaguchi is now 13-9 in the Indian's favour.

With Sindhu's defeat, India's challenge at the individual continental championship has ended.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Badminton Asia ChampionshipPV SindhuBAIIndia BadmintonAkane Yamaguchi
Next
Story

Badminton Asia Championships: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu eye medals as HS Prannoy pulls out

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Letter from the country's officials to PM Modi