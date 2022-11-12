Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch BEN vs GUJ online and on TV channel?

Bengal Warriors head into this game after a tie against U.P. Yoddhas. They have five wins, four losses and two ties to their name this season. Captain Maninder Singh has been the biggest asset for the Warriors with 121 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have played the supporting role in attack with 49 and 34 raid points respectively. Furthermore, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the standout performer for Bengal Warriors in defence with 36 tackle points and he has been backed by Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje, both of whom have scored 23 tackle points each.

Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have five wins, five losses and a tie under their belt. Rakesh has been a match-winner for the Giants with 113 raid points. He has been assisted by all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya and captain Chandran Ranjit who have scored 63 and 44 raid points respectively. In defence, Sourav Gulia has been their most effective defender with 25 tackle points. All-rounder Arkam Shaikh has chipped in with 17 tackle points, while Rinku Narwal has scored 15 tackle points.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants head-to-head

Bengal Warriors and Gujarat Giants have faced each other in eight matches. Both teams have won three matches apiece while two matches ended in ties.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants will be played on Saturday, November 12.

Where will the match between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Dream11 Team

Defenders: Girish Maruti Ernak, Rinku Narwal, Manuj, and Shubham Shinde

All-Rounders: Parteek Dhaiya

Raiders: Maninder Singh and Rakesh Sangroya

Captain: Parteek Dhaiya | Vice-Captain: Maninder Singh

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants Probable playing 7

Bengal Warriors Playing 7

1. Maninder Singh

2. Shrikant Jadhav

3. Deepak Hooda

4. Girish Maruti

5. Shubham Shinde

6. Manoj Gowda

7. Vaibhav Garje

Gujarat Giants Playing 7

1. Rakesh Sangroya

2. Chandran Ranjit

3. Parteek Dhaiya

4. Arkam Shaikh

5. Rinku Narwal

6. Manuj

7. Vijin Thangadurai