Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BEN vs PUN online and on TV channel?

Bengal Warriors will be high on confidence as they head into this game after a big win in their previous match. The Maninder Singh-led side have six wins, four losses and two ties. Maninder Singh has been the star on the raiding front for the Warriors with 133 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have also been solid performers in offence with 59 and 40 raid points respectively. As far as defence goes, Girish Maruti Ernak has been their top defender with 36 tackle points. Vaibhav Garje and Shubham Shinde have also played their part with 24 and 23 tackle points respectively.

Puneri Paltan, on the other hand, will look to give their fans something to cheer about with a win in their last game of the Pune leg. They have seven wins, four losses and two ties so far. The young duo of Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been doing well in Season 9 and have scored 95 and 90 raid points respectively. Akash Shinde has also looked good for his 61 raid points. In defence, Fazel Atrachali has led his troops brilliantly with 35 tackle points. He has been complemented by Sombir and Sanket Sawant who have made their presence felt with 23 and 16 tackle points respectively.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

Bengal Warriors have met Puneri Paltan 17 times in vivo Pro Kabaddi. Both teams have registered eight wins each. One game ended in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan will be played on Monday, November 14.

Where will the match between Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan will be played at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi in Pune.

When will the match between Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Team

Maninder Singh ( C ), Fazel Atrachali ( VC), Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Balaji D, Sombir, Surender Nada.

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Predicted Playing 7

Bengal Warriors predicted playing 7

Maninder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Deepak Hooda, Vaibhav Garje, Balaji D, Sakhtivel D, Surender Nada.

Puneri Paltan Predicted playing 7

Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Mohammad Nabibaksh, Abinesh Nadrajan, Fazel Atrachali, Sombir, Sanket Sawant.