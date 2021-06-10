Boxer Dingko Singh dies, loses long battle with cancer

Asian Games gold medal-winning former boxer Dingko Singh died on Thursday (June 10) after a long battle with liver cancer. He was 42 and had been fighting the disease since 2017.

Last year, he had tested positive for COVID-19. Though he recovered from COVID-19, he had to undergo radiation therapy for liver treatment in January 2020. He even had to sell his house for his treatment.

“I’m deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko,” Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted.

I'm deeply saddened by the demise of Shri Dingko Singh. One of the finest boxers India has ever produced, Dinko's gold medal at 1998 Bangkok Asian Games sparked the Boxing chain reaction in India. I extend my sincere condolences to the bereaved family. RIP Dinko pic.twitter.com/MCcuMbZOHM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) June 10, 2021

"My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning #dinkosingh," tweeted India's first Olympic-medallist in boxing Vijender Singh.

My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning #dinkosingh — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 10, 2021

Following the news of his demise, everyone sent their condolences for the Manipuri legend. Mary Kom called Dingko ‘a true hero’ and said his legacy will live on. “You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP,” Mary Kom tweeted.

You were a true hero of our nation. You leave but your legacy will live among us. RIP #DingkoSingh pic.twitter.com/vSbVfJG2vP — Mary Kom OLY (@MangteC) June 10, 2021

Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar tweeted, “RIP Dingko Singh. You will always be remembered for the glory you brought our country in the ring. Deepest condolences to the family.”

RIP Dingko Singh. You will always be remembered for the glory you brought our country in the ring.

Deepest condolences to the family. #Boxer #AsianGamesGoldMedalist pic.twitter.com/Ot1Ng0J0pU — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 10, 2021

Dingko won the Asian Games gold in 1998 and was bestowed the Arjuna award the same year. In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri for his contribution to the sport. Dingko, who was employed with Navy, had taken to coaching after hanging up his gloves.