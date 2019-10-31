Boxers Shiva Thapa, Pooja Rani bag gold at Olympic Test Event

Indian boxers Shiva Thapa and Pooja Rani on Thursday made the country proud as they bagged a gold medal each in their respective weight categories of 63 kg and 75 kg at the Olympic Test Event in Tokyo.

While four-time Asian medallist Thapa swept aside Asian bronze medal winner Sanatali Toltayev of Kazakhstan 5-0 to clinch the gold medal, former Asian Games bronze medallist Rani outclassed Caitlin Parker of Australia to bag the yellow metal in the 75 kg women's category.

Notably, Indian grappler Thapa is also the reigning national champion besides being a former bronze-medallist at the World Boxing Championships.

Earlier, Thapa got the better of Japan's Daisuke Narimatsu in a split verdict, while Rani defeated Brazil's Beatriz Soares in a unanimous decision to book their place in the summit showdown.

Meanwhile, Ashish--the other Indian in the fray--went down fighting against Sewon Okazawa to settle for a silver medal.

On Wednesday, former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Sumit Sangwan (91kg) and Vahlimpuia (75kg) suffered defeats in their respective semi-final bouts to sign off with a bronze medal each.

With this, India's campaign at the Olympic Test Event for Boxing also ended on a great note.