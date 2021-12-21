हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Srikant Kidambi

BWF World Championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikant says 'hard work seems to pay off'

Former World No.1 Kidambi Srikant thanked his fans for supporting him after winning the silver medal at the BWF World Championship.

BWF World Championship silver medallist Kidambi Srikant says &#039;hard work seems to pay off&#039;
BWF World Championship silver-medallist Srikant Kidambi. (Source: Twitter)

Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Monday (December 20) after winning a historic silver medal at the BWF World Championships said it was massively fulfilling to reach the final in Huelva. The former world No. 1 Srikanth became the first Indian to win a silver in the men's singles at the badminton world championships, with Prakash Padukone (1983), B Sai Praneeth (2019), and Lakshya Sen (2021) winning a bronze each.

In the summit clash in Sapin, the Indian was defeated by Singapore's Loh Kean Yew 21-15, 22-20 on Sunday, December 19. The final lasted for 43 minutes."All the hard work seems to pay off! Reaching the finals of the World Championship was massively fulfilling, and I am extremely grateful to each one of you for your constant love & support!" Kidambi tweeted on Monday.

Coming to the final match, the 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15.

Srikanth was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal. Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Srikant KidambibadmintonBWF World Championship 2021
Next
Story

WATCH: THIS boxer thrashed with 236 punches by a 7-time world champion and left unrecognizable after bout

Must Watch

PT1M24S

Breaking News: Counting of votes underway at 16 counting centers in Kolkata