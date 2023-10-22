Carolina Marin Says SORRY To PV Sindhu After Heated Exchange In Denmark Open Semi-finals

Tempers flared in the semi-final clash between India's PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin on Saturday at the Denmark Open. The two shuttlers kept on engagin in verbal spats which eventually led to the chair umpire giving them two yellow cards for misconduct despite the warnings. At one stage, Sindhu even told umpire, "You allowed her to shout so you ask her, and then I will be ready." This was when the umpire asked Sindhu to receive the serve quickly.

Marin won the match in three games. She won 21-18, 19-21 and 21-7. After she won th first game, she celebrated in an exuberant style, something which Sindhu did not like. Marin was then warned twice not to do that. But Marin and Sindhu continued celebrating their points with screams. They also got engaged in verbal spats.

When the shuttle fell in Sindhu' court, both went to pick it and over there another verbal altercation took place. The tension was hard to miss in this high-octane semis.

Carolina Marin __ and Pusarla V. Sindhu __ put up a fight for a finals spot.#BWFWorldTour #DenmarkOpen2023 pic.twitter.com/hdCbWKz8H2 October 21, 2023

After the match, Sindhu took to Instagram to speak about the match and also requested the fans to not spread hate using her spat with Marin. "It’s a tough loss, but I’m taking it in stride. Achieving back-to-back semi-finals makes me happy with how my game is progressing. My body feels good, and my movement feels even better."

"Lastly, I’d like to request everyone not to spread hate. Emotions run high in the heat of the moment, but hating is not the solution," wrote Sindhu.

Marin saw the Instagram post and commented on it, apologising for her behaviour. She wrote, "Thanks for a good battle. Both of us were fighting to win that game but on my side I never wanted to fight against you personally. In front of everyone SORRY to show this kind of behaviour. See you soon mate."

Sindhu also replied to her in the same comments thread saying that things happen in the heat of the moment and it is better to forgive and forget.

"Things happen in the heat of the moment Carolina. Especially when we were fighting for every point as hard as we were. See you soon, the dessert is on you this time," Sindhu told Marin.

Meanwhile, Sindhu's poor seasons on the badminton court continues as she has failed to win anything big. She vows to make a strong comeback the next time she steps out on the court.