Commonwealth Games 2022: Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy bring India's third gold medal in badminton - Watch

India's badminton team had a day to remember as they wn 3 back to back gold medals on last day of the Commonwealth Games 2022. The last gold was clinched by India's star doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy who won the country's third gold from the badminton court with a straight game victory over England's Ben Lane and Sean Mendy at the Commonwealth Games. The Indian duo won 21-15, 21-13.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 06:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India thus finished a fantastic badminton campaign with three gold, one silver and two bronze.

The Satwik-Chirag pair followed double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and All England runners-up Lakshya Sen, who also won yellow metals on the day. The silver came in team championship and the bronze medals were won by Kidambi Srikanth in the men's singles and Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in the women's doubles.

With PTI inputs

