NewsOther Sports
2022 BIRMINGHAM COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Commonwealth Games 2022: India assure one more medal in lawn bowls as men's team beat England to reach final

Earlier in the day, the women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the Games after they went down in the quarterfinals.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 07:51 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games 2022: India assure one more medal in lawn bowls as men's team beat England to reach final

After the women's team write history a few days ago, another medal has been assured in Lawn Bowls by India. The men's fours team has made its way into the final of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday assuring a silver medal. After the quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final to hand India a historic gold on Tuesday, it was the turn of men's team to follow their women counterparts. The men's quartet of Sunil Bahadur (lead), Navneet Singh (second), Chandan Kumar Singh (third) and Dinesh Kumar (skip) defeated hosts England by a close 13-12 margin in the semifinal to assure India of at least a silver medal.

Earlier in the day, the women's pair of Lovely Choubey and Nayanmoni Saikai were knocked out of the Games after they went down in the quarterfinals.

The Indian duo lost to England's Sophie Tolchard and Amy Pharoah 18-14.

Choubey and Saikai led on two occasions, first 5-2 after four rounds and 8-6 after end nine.

However, they squandered an early advantage and allowed the English pair of Tolchard (lead) and Pharoah (skip) to make a strong comeback.

After the 10th round, England surged ahead and kept increasing their lead and eventually emerged victorious.

With PTI inputs

 

Live Tv

2022 Birmingham Commonwealth GamesLawn BowlsCWG 2022India men's lawn bowls team medalIndia men's lawn bowls team finalIndia men's lawn bowls team beat EnglandCommonwealth Games 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?