Team India emerged victorious in the semi-finals of the Women's Fours event in Commonwealth Games 2022 going on in Birmingham to secure a silver medal, the first-ever by country in the sport at this mega event. Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (skip) sealed the final spot with a remarkable comeback win in the semis. They will play the final vs South Africa at 4.30 pm IST on Tuesday (August 2) and will be aiming to change the colour of the medal to gold.

The fact that this is India's first-ever medal confirms the country is not very good in the sport when it comes to mega events. And then to beat New Zealand who had 40 medals and is among the most successful teams in the world in the sport, tells you how big this achievement is.

This quartet is getting all the praise today but together they have seen worst days when they didn't used to have money to travel and would spend their own money to take part in the event. When they pulled off an upset win over New Zealand, their reactions and celebrations said it all. It reflected on their hard work, patience and perseverance over the years.

A day after their historic achievement, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar too acknowledged the feat and said that the four women should be lauded for pursuing a sport that is lesser-known as it has its own challenges.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin wrote: "To pursue a lesser-known sport has its own challenges. It's a proud moment for India that our women’s team has made it to the finals of the Women’s fours #LawnBowl event. Best wishes for the finals & keep inspiring India to become a #SportPlayingNation."

