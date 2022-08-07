Team India will continue its medal on Day 10 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 where there are plenty of medals matches lined up. First up, Indian women's hockey team will take on New Zealand in the bronze medal match. Savita Punia-led India suffered a heartbreaking loss vs Australia in the semi-finals, losing 0-3 to them in penalty shootout which was marred with controversy. Savita and Co were in tears at the end of the game but they need to bury the past and move on to ensure they return with a medal at least, does not matter the colour.

Later, India women's cricket team will in action too as Harmanpreet Kaur's girls take on world champions Australia in the final of the T20 competition at the CWG 2022. India beat England by 4 runs in a closely-fought cash on Saturday (August 6). The bowlers held their nerve till the end to reach the final and face a tough competition in form of Meg Lanning's Australia who are known for winning finals.

Chak-de India!



All the best to the Indian Women's Hockey Team _ for the semi-final match against Australia, today at #CWG2022 #Cheer4India #Go4Gold_India pic.twitter.com/ZGKYIG4jHT— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) August 5, 2022

Not to forget PV Sindhu, who is contesting her singles semi-finals vs alongside Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth. As many as 5 medals in badminton could be assured today itself. India's men and women javelin team will be in action today as well. The men's relay team final will also take place later in the day.

Big medals could come in boxing as there are four finals Indian pugilists are taking part in, including Amit Panghal.

Check out India at CWG 2022: Day 10 Schedule

Hockey - Women's Bronze Medal Match

1:30pm India vs New Zealand

Badminton - From 2 pm IST

2 pm - Women's Singles Semifinal: PV Sindhu

3:10pm - Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen

3:10pm - Men's Singles Semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth

4pm - Women’s Doubles Semifinal - Gayatri Gopichand/Jolly Tressa

4:50pm - Men’s Doubles Semifinal - Satwiksairaj/Chirag Shetty

Athletics - From 2:45 pm IST

Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45pm

Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50pm

Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05pm

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: 5:24pm

Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12: 10am (Monday)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: 1am (Monday)

Boxing - From 3 pm IST

Women’s Minimum Weight Final Nitu Ghanghas - 3 pm IST

Men’s Flyweight Final Amit Panghal - 3 pm IST

Women's Light Flyweight Final - Nikhat Zareen - 7 pm IST

Men's Heavyweight Final - Sagar Alhawat - 1 am IST (Monday)

TABLE TENNIS & PARA TABLE TENNIS - From 3:35 pm IST

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35pm

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15pm

Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15am (on Monday)

CRICKET

Women's T20 Final: India - 9:30pm IST

SQUASH

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30pm