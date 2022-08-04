India will look to add to their gold medal tally when Murali Sreeshankar competes in the men’s long jump final on Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday (August 4). Sreeshankar qualified at No. 1 place for the final which will also see his India teammate Muhammad Anees Yahiya compete for a medal.

In the Athletics event, Hima Das will also compete in the women’s 200m Round 1, hoping to qualify for the medal rounds. Day 7 will also see at least 4 boxer led by Amit Panghal compete in quarterfinals and a win on Thursday will ensure at least a bronze for all the pugilists.

In other events, top squash star and wife of Indian cricket Dinesh Karthik, Dipika Pallikal will begin her campaign while Manika Batra will look to put the disappointment of women’s team loss in table tennis behind her when she begins the singles charge.

Here is the full CWG 2022 Day 7 India Schedule (in IST)

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women’s Hammer Throw: Qualifying round – Sarita Singh, Manja Bala – 2.30 PM

Women’s 200m – Round 1, Heat 2 – Hima Das – 3.30 PM

Men’s Long Jump Final – Muhammed Anees Yahiya, Murali Sreeshankar – 12.12 AM (on Friday)

Boxing

48kg-51kg flyweight Quarterfinal 2 – Amit Panghal – 4.45 PM

57-60 kg lightweight Quarterfinal 2 – Jasmine Lamboria – 6.15 PM

92kg super heavyweight Quarterfinal 1 – Sagar Ahlawat – 8 PM

63.5-67kg welterweight Quarterfinal 3 – Rohit Tokas – 12.30 AM (on Thursday)

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Individual qualification sub division 1 – Balveen Kaur – 4.30 PM onwards

Hockey

Men’s Pool B – India versus Wales – 6.30 PM

Lawn Balls

Men’s Singles – Mridul Borgohain – 4 PM

Squash

Women’s doubles round of 32 – Sunanya Sara Kuruvilla/ Anahat Singh – 5.30 PM

Men’s doubles round of 32 – Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh – 6 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 – Dipika Pallikal Karthik/Sourav Ghosal – 7 PM

Mixed doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu – 11 PM

Women’s doubles round of 16 – Joshana Chinappa/ Dipika Pallikal Karthik – 12.20 AM (on Friday)

Table Tennis

Mixed doubles round of 64 – Sanil Shetty/Reeth Tennison – 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 – Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 8.30 PM onwards

Mixed doubles round of 32 – Achantha Sharath Kamal/Sreeja Akula – 8.30 PM onwards

Women’s singles round of 32 – Sreeja Akula/ Manika Batra – 8.30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles round of 32 – Harmeet Desai/ Sanil Shetty – 8.30 PM onwards

Men’s doubles round of 32 - Sharath Kamal/ Sathiyan Gnansekaran – 8.30 pm onwards