NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 8: India women hockey team aim to enter final, Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghoshal eye semis

India women hockey team will take on Australia in the semifinal clash on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday (August 5). Check CWG 2022 full India Day 8 schedule here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 05, 2022, 08:35 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 8: India women hockey team aim to enter final, Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghoshal eye semis

India women hockey team will look to build on their success from the Tokyo Olympics by entering final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 event when they take on powerhouse Australia in the semifinal clash on Day 8 in Birmingham on Friday (August 5). A win for the women’s team will secure at least a silver medal for the side.

In other action, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal will look to book a semifinal spot in the squash mixed doubles event while PV Sindhu along with other Indian shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth, Gayatri Gopichand, Jolly Treesa, Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy will be eyeing quarterfinal berths in their respective events.

Table Tennis star Manika Batra will also look to put the disappointment of failure to win a team medal behind her when she vies to enter the mixed doubles quarterfinals with Sathiyan Gnansekaran. Top Indian runner Hima Das will also be in action, competing in the women’s 200m semifinal tonight.

Here is complete India Schedule for Day 8 of CWG 2022…

Athletics and Para Athletics

Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Jyothi Yarraji – 3.06 PM

Women’s Long Jump qualifying round Group A – Ancy Edapilly – 4.10 PM

Women’s 200m semi-final 2 – Hima Das – 12.53 AM (on Saturday)

Men’s 4x400m relay round 1 – 4.19 PM

Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)

Women’s doubles round of 16 – Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men’s doubles round of 16 – Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women’s singles round of 16 – PV Sindhu

Women’s singles round of 16 – Akarshi Kashyap

Men’s Singles round of 16 – Kidambi Srikanth

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Pair Quarter-finals – India versus England – 1 PM

Squash

Men’s doubles round of 16 – Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh – 5.15 PM

Mixed doubles quarterfinal – Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal – 12 AM (Saturday)

Table Tennis

Mixed Doubles round of 16 – Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 2 PM

Mixed Doubles round of 16 – Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM

Women’s singles round of 16 – Sreeja Akula – 3.15 PM

Women’s singles round of 16 – Reeth Tennison – 3.15 PM

Hockey

Women’s Semifinal – India vs Australia – 10.30 PM

Live Tv

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022CWG 2022 Day 8 India Schedulecwg 2022 indiaCWG 2022 medal tallyIndia vs AustraliaPV SindhuDipika PallikalManika Batra

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'Tiranga Politics'
DNA Video
DNA: Attempt to change 'Demography' in Nepal
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; August 4, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?