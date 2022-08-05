Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 8: India women hockey team aim to enter final, Dipika Pallikal, Saurav Ghoshal eye semis
India women hockey team will take on Australia in the semifinal clash on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Friday (August 5). Check CWG 2022 full India Day 8 schedule here.
Trending Photos
India women hockey team will look to build on their success from the Tokyo Olympics by entering final at the Commonwealth Games 2022 event when they take on powerhouse Australia in the semifinal clash on Day 8 in Birmingham on Friday (August 5). A win for the women’s team will secure at least a silver medal for the side.
In other action, Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal will look to book a semifinal spot in the squash mixed doubles event while PV Sindhu along with other Indian shuttlers like Kidambi Srikanth, Gayatri Gopichand, Jolly Treesa, Chirag Shetty and Satwik Rankireddy will be eyeing quarterfinal berths in their respective events.
Here is the full schedule of the Commonwealth Games 2022 day 8.#Lawn #CWG #CommonwealthGames #sports #skyexchsports #Commonwealth #judo #CWG #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/oJdjzLRH91 — SkyExch (@officialskyexch) August 5, 2022
Table Tennis star Manika Batra will also look to put the disappointment of failure to win a team medal behind her when she vies to enter the mixed doubles quarterfinals with Sathiyan Gnansekaran. Top Indian runner Hima Das will also be in action, competing in the women’s 200m semifinal tonight.
Here is complete India Schedule for Day 8 of CWG 2022…
Athletics and Para Athletics
Women’s 100m Hurdles Round 1 Heat 2 – Jyothi Yarraji – 3.06 PM
Women’s Long Jump qualifying round Group A – Ancy Edapilly – 4.10 PM
Women’s 200m semi-final 2 – Hima Das – 12.53 AM (on Saturday)
Men’s 4x400m relay round 1 – 4.19 PM
Badminton (starts at 3:30 PM IST)
Women’s doubles round of 16 – Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand
Men’s doubles round of 16 – Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
Women’s singles round of 16 – PV Sindhu
Women’s singles round of 16 – Akarshi Kashyap
Men’s Singles round of 16 – Kidambi Srikanth
Lawn Bowls
Women’s Pair Quarter-finals – India versus England – 1 PM
Squash
Men’s doubles round of 16 – Velavan Senthilkumar/Abhay Singh – 5.15 PM
Mixed doubles quarterfinal – Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal – 12 AM (Saturday)
Table Tennis
Mixed Doubles round of 16 – Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra – 2 PM
Mixed Doubles round of 16 – Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 PM
Women’s singles round of 16 – Sreeja Akula – 3.15 PM
Women’s singles round of 16 – Reeth Tennison – 3.15 PM
Hockey
Women’s Semifinal – India vs Australia – 10.30 PM
Live Tv
More Stories