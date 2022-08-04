It was a good start for star Indian sprinter Hima Das as she qualified for the women's 200m semi-finals after winning her heat with an impressive timing of 23.42s at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday (August 4). The 22-year-old girl from Assam led the five-woman field from the start with Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia clocking 23.85s to finish second while Jacent Nyamhunge of Uganda finished third with a timing of 24.07. There are six heats lined up in the women's 200m and the top-16 will qualify for the semi-final.

Hima won heat 2 but Favour Ofili of Nigeria (22.71s in Heat 1) and the formidable Elaine-Thompson-Herah (22.80s in heat 5) had superior timings. At least six athletes have clocked better time, compared to Hima, en route their semi-final entries.

Meanwhile, in the women's hammer throw event, India's Manju Bala advanced to the final while compatriot Sarita Singh failed to make the cut.

The 33-year-old Bala finished 11th in the qualification round with a best throw of 59.68m in her first attempt.

In the same event, the other Indian athlete Sarita failed to make the final after she finished 13th with her best throw of 57.48.

According to the rules, best 12 performers advance to the final, which will be held on Saturday, August 6. Canada's Camryn Rogers topped the qualification round with best throw of 74.68m, which is a Commonwealth Games record.

Sehwag had earlier wrongly tweeted on a Hima Das gold

On Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, a video from Hima Das brilliant from last year went viral on internet and former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag happened to believe it for a gold medal at CWG. He tweeted a congratulatory message for Hima but when fans corrected him, he deleted the tweet. However, by then the misinformation had gone viral and many believed that she has won the gold for real.

Hima's contest is still on and she is a big contender for a gold medal. The semi-finals time has still not come but it will take place tomorrow, on Friday (August).

With PTI inputs