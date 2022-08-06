Indian athletes had a terrific Day 8 at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with many medals coming in country's bag. The wrestlers won 6 medals, including 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 2 bronze. India have jumped to fifth spot in the CWG 2022 medals tally with a total of 26 medals. It includes 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze, in total.

The Indian women's cricket team will have the chance of going one more step close towards their historic maiden gold medal for India in the sport when they take on England in the semi-final clash today at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham. If they make it to the final, they will surely will a silver. If they lose, they will fight for the silver in the 3rd place match. The men's hockey team can guarantee a silver if they win today's semi-final vs South Africa.

Check India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 9 below:

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)

ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS:

Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm

Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm

Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm

Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm

Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm

Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am

BADMINTON

Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu

Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth



BOXING:

Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM

Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM

Women's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM

Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm

Men's Werlterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm

Super heavyweight (over 92kg):Sagar 1:30am

CRICKET



Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm



HOCKEY

Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm

TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm

Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm

Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm

Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am

Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am



WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)

Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar

Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra

Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals:Pooja Sihag

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot

Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat

Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm

Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.



