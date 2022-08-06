Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 9: India women cricket team in semi-finals, men's hockey team can assure silver
India women cricket team will take on England in the semi-final clash on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday (August 6). Check CWG 2022 full India Day 9 schedule here.
Indian athletes had a terrific Day 8 at the Commonwealth Games 2022, with many medals coming in country's bag. The wrestlers won 6 medals, including 3 gold medals, 1 silver and 2 bronze. India have jumped to fifth spot in the CWG 2022 medals tally with a total of 26 medals. It includes 9 gold, 8 silver and 9 bronze, in total.
The Indian women's cricket team will have the chance of going one more step close towards their historic maiden gold medal for India in the sport when they take on England in the semi-final clash today at Edgbaston stadium in Birmingham. If they make it to the final, they will surely will a silver. If they lose, they will fight for the silver in the 3rd place match. The men's hockey team can guarantee a silver if they win today's semi-final vs South Africa.
Check India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Day 9 below:
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
ATHLETICS AND PARA ATHLETICS:
Women's F55-57 Shot Put Final: Poonam Sharma, Sharmilam, Santosh- 2:50pm
Women's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Priyanka, Bhawana Jat- 3pm
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final: Avinash Sable- 4:20pm
Women's 4x100m Relay Round 1- Heat 1: Hima Das, Dutee Chand, Shrbani Nanda, NS Simi- 4:45pm
Women's Hammer Throw Final: Manju Bala- 11:30pm
Men's 5000m Final: Avinash Sable - 12:40am
BADMINTON
Women's doubles quarterfinals: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand
Women's singles quarterfinals: PV Sindhu
Men's singles quarterfinals: Kidambi Srikanth
BOXING:
Women's Minimumweight (45-48kg) semifinal: Nitu - 3PM
Men's Flyweight (48kg-51kg) semifinal: Amit Panghal 3:30PM
Women's Light FLyweight (48kg-50kg) semifinal: Nikhat Zareen 7:15PM
Women's Lightweight (57kg-60kg): Jaismine- 8pm
Men's Werlterweight (63.5kg-67kg): Rohit Tokas - 12:45pm
Super heavyweight (over 92kg):Sagar 1:30am
CRICKET
Women's T20 semifinal between India and England- 3:30pm
HOCKEY
Indian men's team semifinal against South Africa- 10:30pm
TABLE TENNIS AND PARA TABLE TENNIS
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Akula Sreeja/Reeth Tennison- 2pm
Women's Doubles Round of 16: Manika Batra/Diya Parag Chitale- 2pm
Mixed Doubles semifinals: Achanta Sharath Kamal/ Akula Sreeja- 6pm
Men's Singles Classes 3-5: Bronze Medal Match: Raj Aravindan Alagar- 6:15pm
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Bronze medal match: Sonalben Patel- 12:15am
Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Gold medal match: Bahvina Patel - 1am
WRESTLING (starts at 3pm)
Men's Freestyle 57kg quarterfinals: Ravi Kumar
Men's Freestyle 97kg quarterfinals: Deepak Nehra
Women's Freestyle 76kg quarterfinals:Pooja Sihag
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 3: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 3:Pooja Gehlot
Men's Freestyle 74kg 1/8 Final: Naveen
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 2: Vinesh Phogat
Women's Freestyle 50 kg - Nordic System match 1:Pooja Gehlot -3pm
Women's Freestyle 53 kg - Nordic System match 6: Vinesh Phogat.
