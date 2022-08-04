India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra missed out on making it to Commonwealth Games 2022 as he injured his thigh during the final of the World Athletics Championships on Oregon. The 24-year Tokyo Gold medallist, though, has been watching the CWG 2022 going on Birmingham, where India have already won medals in doubles figure. Neeraj penned a long Twitter thread for the athletes, saying that it is great to see so many medallists already in Birmingham. "Hi everyone. I've been away working on getting back to fitness, but it has been amazing to see our Team India athletes do so well in Birmingham! Congratulations to all our medal winners so far, and to all the athletes who are representing at @birminghamcg22".

Neeraj went on congratulate the weightlifters, including silver medallist from Tokyo Mirabai Chanu who her third successive medal in Commonwealth Games. He wrote: "Well done to all our weightlifters led by @mirabai_chanu @raltejeremy Achinta Sheuli, Sanket Sargar, Bindyarani Devi, Vikas Thakur, @GuruRajaPoojar1 Lovepreet Singh, Harjinder Kaur and Gurdeep Singh on winning medals for the country."

Neeraj further congratulated the Indian men's table tennis team for the gold medal as well as badminton team and Saurav Ghosal who clinched the first individual medal (bronze) for India in squash as the Games.

The World silver medallist saved his best tweet for the end, cogratulating his old buddy Tejaswin Shankar on his first bronze medal of the CWG. Neeraj wrote: "And I couldn't be happier to see my friend and brother @TejaswinShankar win India a first Track & Field medal in the High Jump. Congratulations Bhai, we have come a long way from 4 years back and I hope hope we can celebrate together soon!"

And I couldn't be happier to see my friend and brother @TejaswinShankar win India a first Track & Field medal in the High Jump. Congratulations Bhai, we have come a long way from 4 years back and I hope hope we can celebrate together soon! pic.twitter.com/dbAytqsnVe August 4, 2022

Neeraj and Tejaswin go a long way as friends and when the javelin star won the gold medal, Tejaswin knew no limited to his happiness.

In the end, Neeraj wrote that he hoped India continue to win many more medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.