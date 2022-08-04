Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 7 LIVE UPDATES: PV Sindhu begins singles campaign with easy win, Hima Das qualifies for semis
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 7 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday (August 4). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 7 and much more.
After yet another action-filled day of Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham which saw India capture more medals in Weightlifting, Squash and Judo, the nation’s contingent will be looking forward to progress well in sports like Athletics, Hockey, Boxing, Table Tennis etc. Action will start with Table Tennis from 2 PM onwards. The mixed doubles round of 64 match between India’s Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison and Malaysia will kickstart India’s Day 7.
From 2:30 PM onwards, India’s athletics contingent will resume their campaign. Sarita Romit Singh and Manju Bala will be participating in the Group A qualification round of Hammer Throw.
INDIA AT @birminghamcg22
#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia
After winning silver with badminton mixed team, PV Sindhu will be gunning for gold in the singles campaign. The two-time Olympic medallist will start her singles run with a Round of 32 clash against Fathimath Nabaaha of Maldives from 3pm.
Check all Live Scores and Updates from Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 here.
Table tennis, mixed doubles R64:
India's Reeth Tennison and Sanil Shetty lose to Malaysians. They mounted a spirited fightback after losing the first two games, but the Malaysians regrouped themselves to clinch the decider.
Sindhu wins!
PV Sindhu does it in just 21 minutes, beats Maldives' Fatimath Nabaaha 21-4, 19-9 to qualify for Round of 16 match. A cakewalk really as the opponent was no match to her.
Sindhu wins first game
PV Sindhu off to a brilliant start in the first game in Round of 32 clash vs Maldivers Fatimath Nabaaha. Finishes the 1st game in quick time, wins it 21-4.
Athletics, women’s 200m Heat 2 Update:
Hima Das makes it 200m semi-finals with timing of 23.42s. She started off the blocks slowly but has done well at the end.
Badminton, women's singles!
Sindhu is running away with the first game as Maldives shutter has no answer for her brilliance. Leads 11-2 at the break.
PV Sindhu time!
The two-time Olympic medallist meets Fathimath Nabaaha ABDUL RAZZAQ of Maldives in Round of 32 clash. Both players have arrived on the court and will start warming up.
Day 7 Updates: TT mixed doubles action
India table tennis mixed doubles pair of Sanil Shetty and Reeth Tennison will play their mixed doubles round of 64 match.
#TableTennis team is ready for their event today at #CommonwealthGames2022
All the best
Let's #Cheer4India #IndiaTaiyaarHai #India4CWG2022
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022
Murali Sreeshankar guns for GOLD: India Day 7 Schedule
Long jumper Murali Sreeshankar will be aiming for gold in the final tonight. Check India's full schedule on Day 7 here.
CWG: There will be 2 Indian athletes in FINAL of Men's Long Jump
Muhammed Yahiya joins compatriot Murali Sreeshankar to qualify for Final after finishing 8th in Qualification with 7.68m.
Final tomorrow at 0012 hrs IST #CWG2022 #CWG2022India
— India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2022
India on 7th place in medal tally
India have managed 18 medals after Day 6 of CWG 2022. Check India's position in medal's tally here.
! @TejaswinShankar wins #TeamIndia's first athletics medal at @birminghamcg22 with bronze in the men's high jump #B2022 | #EkIndiaTeamIndia
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 3, 2022
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of Day 7 of Commonwealth Games 2022 on Thursday (August 4).
